2025 was a big year for smartphone photography. With their top-of-the-line camera-centric phones, brands focused heavily on larger sensors, refined telephoto systems, and smarter computational imaging. While megapixel count still mattered, as evident by the democratisation of 200-megapixel sensors, manufacturers also leveraged artificial intelligence (AI)-backed processing, improved algorithms and colour science, and imaging partnerships with native camera makers to deliver some of the most versatile camera experiences seen on a smartphone.

From iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Oppo Find X9 Pro, here are the best camera phones launched in 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple's top-of-the-line offering, which builds upon the company's reputation for delivering consistent photography. It comes with a triple rear camera system, which comprises a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it comes with an 18-megapixel camera that uses Centre Stage to dynamically frame photos.

With the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple's image processing technology continues to prioritise natural tones, while video performance remains one of its strongest suits.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch 2868×1320 pixels OLED, 120Hz

Processor: A19 Pro

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 48-megapixel (main) + 48-megapixel (telephoto) + 48-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Cameras: 18-megapixel

Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback, 40W (wired) + 25W (wireless)

Operating System: iOS 26

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, GPS, UWB, USB Type-C

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India begins at Rs. 1,49,900 for the base model with 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra remains one of the best camera-centric smartphones in the market, largely due to the versatile setup on offer. The handset has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the Galaxy S25 sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Features like improved lens switching and access to professional-grade capturing and editing tools make the Galaxy S25 Ultra a great option to consider.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch 3120 x 1440 pixels QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 10-megapixel (telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Cameras: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W (wired) + 15W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 15-based One UI 7

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, UWB, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is sold in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options, while Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways are exclusive to the company's website.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro, along with its standard sibling, positions itself as a photography-first flagship. It puts a strong emphasis on zooming capabilities and colour science, courtesy of the brand's long-standing partnership with Hasselblad. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length and OIS. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel Samsung 5KJN5 selfie camera.

Additionally, Oppo also sells an optional 3.28X Hasselblad-branded teleconverter kit that fully utilises the power of the 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 2780×1264 pixels LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7500mAh, 80W (wired) + 50W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 16-based ColorOS 16

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, UWB, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is available in a single 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage option, which costs Rs. 1,09,999. It can be purchased in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways. The company is also selling the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the Find X9 Pro separately, priced at Rs. 29,999.

Vivo X300 Pro

Like Oppo, Vivo also continues to provide one of the best camera experiences with the Vivo X300 Pro. Backed by Zeiss optics, the handset pays particular attention to portrait photography and colour reproduction. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor with a CIPA 5.5 rating. The camera setup also includes a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a CIPA 5.5 rating, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera.

Vivo has also launched a 2.35x Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 Pro, co-developed with ZEISS. It upgrades the 85mm telephoto lens to 200mm.

Vivo X300 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 2800 x 1260 pixels 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM and Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Cameras: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6510mAh, 90W (wired) + 40W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options. Vivo's Telephoto Extender Kit is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

While Xiaomi has launched the 17 Ultra, too, it is currently limited to the Chinese market. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, however, delivers a similar experience, supercharged with Leica-tuned optics. It is aimed at photography enthusiasts who want maximum flexibility from their smartphone camera.

The phone packs a Leica-backed quad rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary LYT-900 sensor with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The setup also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and up to 3x optical zoom and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 4.3x optical zoom. You get a 32-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Key Specifications

Display: 6.73-inch 3100 x 1440 pixels 2K LTPO OLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (3x telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 5410mAh, 90W (wired) + 80W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in India

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Bonus: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is our bonus pick. Compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, not many changes have been made in the camera department, except for a few minor additions. However, it still continues to be one of the best camera smartphones in the market. The Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 50-megapixel main rear sensor, alongside 48-megapixel 5x telephoto cameras and 48-megapixel ultrawide cameras. There's also a 42-megapixel selfie snapper.