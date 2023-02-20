Technology News

Google Meet Rolls Out 360-Degree Background Support on Android, iOS Devices

Google Meet's 360-degree backgrounds are available for all Google Workspace users on Android and iOS devices.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 February 2023 17:13 IST
Google Meet Rolls Out 360-Degree Background Support on Android, iOS Devices

Photo Credit: Google

Google Meet's 360-degree background support features multiple backgrounds including beach, temple

Highlights
  • Admins can turn off backgrounds at any time
  • Google Meet 360-degree backgrounds will use device's gyroscope
  • Google also introduced editable widgets for Chat app cards

Google Meet has finally rolled out 360-degree backgrounds on Android and iOS devices. With the new feature, users can select from multiple available backgrounds. Users can now apply these effects while attending a Google Meet call on their smartphones. The feature has been rolled out for both Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and those with personal Google Accounts. Additionally, the company has introduced editable widgets for Chat app cards that let developers use interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns.

According to a blog post by Google, users will now be able to use 360-degree backgrounds while attending a video call on their mobiles. The feature has been rolled out for all Android and iOS devices. Google said in its blog post that this feature uses the gyroscope or orientation data of the smartphone to function, thus moving the background as the user moves their head. Users can choose the background from the multiple options available in Google Meet.

The 360-degree background for Google Meet on smartphones is currently accessible to all Google Workspace users, and those using personal Google Accounts. While the background may hide the user's original background from the participants of the meeting, it is to be noted that admins can turn off these backgrounds when needed.

Apart from the movable background, Google has shared another update for its workspace. It has introduced editable widgets for Chat app cards that let developers use interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns. The feature will enable users to modify information such as changing the assignee's name or moving the due date for any task.

A few days back, Google expanded support to add captions to video recordings on the video meeting service. The translated caption feature to Google Meet was introduced last year, but it was limited to live meetings. However, the feature is now available for video recordings to help Google Meet users overcome language barriers and disabilities while accessing recorded meetings. 

 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google, Google Workspace
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Set for Web3, Metaverse Revamp Under New CEO Neal Mohan: Details
Featured video of the day
Interview With the Heads of the Xiaomi-Leica Partnership

Related Stories

Google Meet Rolls Out 360-Degree Background Support on Android, iOS Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 3 Variant With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Said to Launch This Year
  2. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
  4. Uber and Tata Motors Are Bringing 25,000 EV Cabs in India
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold Render Surfaces Online, Design Tipped
  6. Hisense Could Be Developing Phone With Wraparound Display: Report
  7. Meta Will Let Instagram, Facebook Users Verify Their Account for a Fee
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  9. YouTube Set for Web3, Metaverse Revamp Under New CEO Neal Mohan: Details
  10. Hogwarts Legacy Review: Under a Spell
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI to Bring Consultation Paper on Digital Inclusion, Will Focus on Devices, Connectivity, Literacy
  2. Hisense Patents Smartphone With a Wraparound Display Design: Report
  3. India, Singapore to Link Digital Payments Systems UPI, PayNow for Cross-Border Transactions: All Details
  4. Google Meet Rolls Out 360-Degree Background Support on Android, iOS Devices
  5. YouTube Set for Web3, Metaverse Revamp Under New CEO Neal Mohan: Details
  6. Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Draining Battery Life of Galaxy Devices: Report
  7. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Third Biggest Movie of All Time, Collecting Over $2.243 Billion
  8. Uber to Bring 25,000 EV Sedans in India, Fleet to Be Supplied by Tata Motors
  9. Realme GT 3 China Launch Timeline Leaked, Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Starts Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.1 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.