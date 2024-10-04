Google Meet is reportedly rolling out a new call-screen interface to all users. This change was first introduced last year but was only available to those with an enterprise account. The new call screen introduces a new pill-shaped search bar at the top, while also providing contact suggestions. Notably, this development comes after Google introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Meet that will enable AI-generated notes once the meeting has concluded.

Google Meet Update Brings New Call Interface to All Users

The new interface for calls on Google Meet has started to roll out to users on Android (via 9to5Google). Alongside the new pill-shaped search bar, there are redesigned larger buttons for creating and scheduling meetings and making a group. Additionally, Google Meet now also provides users with suggestions for calls in a grid.

These suggestions are based on their interactions, such as starred contacts or recently sent emails., according to Google. Alongside the new UI, Google has also introduced a new home screen shortcut which can be used to start meetings by entering a code. It appears as a Code option, tapping which users can enter the meeting's code to start it.

These changes are part of the Google Meet 266 update which is available for download. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the new interface on Google Meet for Android but could not spot it on Google Meet for iOS.

Google has rolled out several new features for its virtual meeting platform in recent months. This includes an exclusive functionality for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which enables users to use the inner and outer cameras of the foldable smartphone simultaneously during video conferencing.

Another recent addition is the ‘Take notes for me' feature which is available for Google Workspace users who have either Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or the AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. It provides AI-generated meeting notes and can also generate entire transcriptions, but the latter has to be manually enabled.