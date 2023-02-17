Technology News

ChromeOS 110 For Chromebooks Brings Super Resolution Audio, Channel Labels and More

ChromeOS 110 for Chromebooks allows users to highlight selected content that they wish to be recited.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 February 2023 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Google

With the addition of a new Crosh command prompt, users can get detailed printer and scanner logs

Highlights
  • ChomeOS 110 features an improved launcher search feature
  • The stable update includes a keyboard test in its diagnostics app
  • ChromeOS 110 stable version will roll out to users in the coming weeks

Google is rolling out the stable version of ChromeOS 110 for Chromebooks to large number of users, as announced by the company on Thursday. The latest stable channel update for ChromeOS brings along with it a host of new features which includes super resolution audio. It utilises a machine learning (ML) algorithm to reconstruct high frequency parts of another low bandwidth signal in order to allow for a more natural hearing experience on call. The latest stable version rollout also includes a more simplified select-to-speak feature that will allow users to select a part of the text that needs to be recited.

According to a Google blog, the latest ChromeOS 110 stable update will now be made available to more Chromebook users in the coming weeks. With the update, users on Beta, Dev, or Canary channels will be noted through a channel label on the bottom-right corner of their screens. The channel label will also be visible at the bottom of the Quick Settings menu, alongside the version number and a shortcut to a feedback tool that is now listed as 'Top help content'.

Meanwhile, other introduction on the latest stable channel for ChromeOS includes an improved Diagnostic app. The Diagnostic app feature gets a keyboard test that will allow users to test whether all keys on their keyboard are functional and receiving input. A new Crosh command has also been added, namely 'printscan_debug', which will allow users to collect more detailed printer and scanner logs without needing the device to be in developer mode.

Meanwhile, the Launcher Search feature has also been improved with the autocompletion ability on the search bar to make it robust in predicting mistyped and misspelled queries, providing more precise search result categories, and a more intuitive search result selection experience through improved keyboard navigation.

As previously mentioned, users on the latest ChromeOS 110 stable update will be able to have text recited by highlighting the desired text and the right-clicking menu and clicking on “Listen to selected text". The need to press the shelf icon has been removed in the latest update. Select-to-speak feature now also automatically switches languages to match the highlighted content.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.