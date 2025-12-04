Technology News
English Edition
Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation

Google Workspace Studio lets business users build Gemini-powered AI agents for Gmail, Docs, Sheets and more.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 December 2025 13:10 IST
Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation

Photo Credit: Google

The AI agents in Google Workspace Studio use a “if this, then that” format

Highlights
  • Users can create these AI agents with text prompts
  • Google Workspace Studio is rolling out to paid enterprise subscribers
  • These AI agents can be connected to third-party tools as well
Google Workspace Studio, the company's latest platform to let users design, manage, and share artificial intelligence (AI) agents for Workspace apps, was introduced on Wednesday. The platform was earlier available to select users under the name Workspace Flows, but is now generally available to all paid enterprise subscribers. These AI agents can be used to create automation for various tasks within the “if then, then that” format. As such, the platform does not let users create general-purpose agents, but those that can perform a single task with high efficiency.

Google Workspace Studio Launched: Features and Availability

The Google Workspace Studio will first be rolling out to the company's enterprise clients over the next few weeks, and then it will be made available to all paid subscribers, including the Business and Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus plans; Education Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus plans; Google AI Pro for Education, and AI Ultra for Business subscribers.

As mentioned above, the AI agents created using the platform can be used across Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Chat, Meet, and other Workspace apps. The platform's agents are powered by the reasoning and multimodal capabilities of Gemini 3, and let users automate everyday tasks and more complex workflows.

Google says the biggest advantage of these AI agents is that they can be created using natural language prompts, instead of relying to code-based traditional automation. Users can just tell Gemini to create an AI agent to “flag incoming emails from finance, extract, invoice data, add to Sheets, and notify me in Chat,” and the underlying large language model (LLM) will be able to understand the context and broader goal to create the agentic workflow.

Agents created via Studio are integrated into the user's existing Workspace environment. As a result, they can access relevant content, such as emails, documents, spreadsheets and more, while abiding by an organisation's data access controls. The tech giant claims that customer data, is not used to train its AI models, and is protected under existing privacy and security safeguards.

Getting started is pretty simple. Once users enter the Workspace Studio, they can go to the Gemini text box at the top and type the task they want to automate. Users need to mention the trigger for the agent's activation, the steps to be taken by the agent, and variables. Once done, they can tap the create button, which will allow Gemini 3 Pro to create the entire workflow.

If this is complicated, users can also start with several templates shared by the company. These templates cover common business needs. After the configuration step is done, the AI agents will automatically begin working, and they do not require any manual intervention. Users can also assign complicated tasks, such as responding to emails, and the agent relies on Gemini 3 Pro's context awareness to complete the action.

Additionally, AI agents created in Workspace Studio can also connect to third-party enterprise tools, such as Asana, Jira, Mailchimp, and Salesforce. This allows users to integrate third-party data and actions into their automation setup as well.

Comments

Further reading: Google Workspace Studio, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents, enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Workspace Studio Launched, Lets Users Create AI Agents for Automation
Turbo Read

