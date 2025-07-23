Google recently unveiled the design of the Pixel 10 Pro handset. It was shown in a bluish-grey colourway with a design similar to that of the preceding Google Pixel 9 Pro. Meanwhile, new leaked renders of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL have surfaced online, suggesting additional colour options and offering a closer look at the design. The leaks also hint at several key features of the upcoming smartphones. The Pixel 10 lineup will launch on August 20 at a Made by Google event.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL New Colour Options

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared new renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, which show the upcoming handset in Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour variants. While Jade is a soft pistachio green shade, the Moonstone option has a slate-blue-grey finish. The Obsidian and Porcelain versions are black and white, respectively.

In the teaser shared by Google, we saw the Pixel 10 Pro in a Moonstone colourway. The design of the handset is similar to that of the Pixel 9 Pro, where we see three camera sensors housed within a pill-shaped island, alongside an LED flash unit and a temperature sensor.

Notably, the publication also shared design renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, that show that the handset shares its design and colour options with the Pixel 10 Pro. Both Pro models are expected to come with 3nm Tensor G5 chipsets paired with 16GB of RAM. The Pro XL variant may be available in storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, while the Pro version will likely include a 128GB option and go up to 512GB.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to sport 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. The former may get a 4,870mAh battery, while the latter could pack a 5,200mAh cell. The phones will launch on August 20, alongside the base Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.