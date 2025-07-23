Apple is planning to launch its first iPhone with a foldable screen next year, according to recent reports, and details of the handset's displays have now surfaced online. A market research firm has corroborated a previous leak that gave us an idea about the sizes of the inner and outer screens on the foldable iPhone (or iPhone Fold). It also seems like both the displays on the Apple's foldable iPhone will be smaller than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Foldable iPhone Display Dimensions (Expected)

A report by TrendForce claims that the foldable iPhone will sport a 5.5-inch cover display. Apple is also expected to equip the iPhone Fold with a 7.8-inch inner screen, according to the Taipei-based market research firm. These display measurements are identical to the predictions made by a Chinese tipster earlier this year.

The firm doesn't reveal additional details related to the displays on the rumoured foldable handset, but adds that Apple will offer "deep iOS optimisation for foldable use cases". Recent leaks related to the foldable iPhone have shed additional light on the potential specifications of the handset.

Kuo recently stated that Apple would equip its first foldable iPhone with a crease-free inner screen, manufactured by Samsung Display. The handset is also expected to feature a custom metal hinge and backplate designed by Fine M-Tec for improved durability.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the purported iPhone Fold will be equipped with parts designed by Samsung, and it will resemble one of the handsets in the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The phone is expected to run with an optimised version of Apple's phone operating system, which is likely to be iOS 27.

Various reports have hinted at an H2 2026 launch timeline for the first foldable iPhone, and the handset is expected to compete with the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Vivo X Fold 5, and Oppo Find N5. We can expect more details about the foldable iPhone to surface in the coming months, such as its anticipated pricing and specifications.