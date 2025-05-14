Google is said to be testing the placement of an “AI Mode” button on the Search home page. Several netizens found an AI Mode button added in different locations on the page, and posted about it on social media. Based on these screenshots, the Mountain View-based tech giant is experimenting with the placement of the feature when it finally rolls out to a wider user base. In some of the images, the artificial intelligence (AI) Mode button is also found to replace the long-standing “I'm Feeling Lucky” button.

Will Google Remove the “I'm Feeling Lucky” Button to Add AI Mode?

First spotted by The Verge, several X (formerly known as Twitter) users posted about seeing a new AI Mode button on the home page of Google Search. Some users noticed the button within the text field next to the Lens icon, while others found that the AI Mode button replaced the “I'm Feeling Lucky” button.

Other variations include a rainbow outline surrounding the AI Mode button and a pill-shaped button highlighting the text. It is likely a test conducted by the search giant to see which placement works the best to make users adapt to the new feature. However, it could not be confirmed whether users who were seeing the button were all based in the US or outside.

The “I'm Feeling Lucky” button has been part of Google Search's home page since the inception of the search engine. When users add a query, it takes them directly to the top search result, bypassing the standard results page. When no keyword is added, it takes users to the Doodles page.

Earlier this month, Google expanded AI Mode to all users in the US who subscribe to the feature in Google Labs, removing the waitlist process. However, the feature is yet to be expanded to users outside the country. Notably, AI Mode was first unveiled by the company in March as a more comprehensive version of AI Overviews that can answer complex queries and show relevant results for a deep dive into the topic.