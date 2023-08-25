Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In

Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In

EU's new content rules put Internet giants like Google, Meta, Amazon under increased scrutiny.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2023 11:03 IST
Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Researchers will get more data about more about how Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps work

Highlights
  • The DSA will go into effect on Friday
  • It will require companies to do more to tackle child sexual abuse content
  • Companies will need to be more transparent on their algorithmic process

Google will provide more information on targeted advertisements and give researchers more access to data on how its products work, to comply with landmark European Union online content rules, the Alphabet unit said on Thursday.

Known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), the new rules are more onerous for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Twitter, booking.com, Pinterest, Snap Inc's Snapchat, Wikipedia, Zalando, and Alibaba's AliExpress because of their large number of users.

The DSA will go into effect on Friday and requires companies to do more to tackle child sexual abuse material and disinformation, be more transparent on their algorithmic processes, bots, and targeted advertisements, and remove illegal, unsafe, or counterfeit products sold on their platforms.

"We will be expanding the Ads Transparency Center, a global searchable repository of advertisers across all our platforms, to meet specific DSA provisions and providing additional information on targeting for ads served in the European Union," Google's vice president for trust and safety, Laurie Richardson, said in a blog post.

"We will increase data access for researchers looking to understand more about how Google Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Play, and Shopping work in practice, and conducting research related to understanding systemic content risks in the EU," she said.

The US tech giant will also provide more visibility into its content moderation decisions, give users different ways to contact the company, and update its reporting and appeals processes to provide specified types of information and context about its decisions.

It will roll out a new Transparency Center for people to access information about its policies on a product-by-product basis. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Alphabet
iPhone 15 Pro to Arrive in Blue and Gray Colour Options Instead of Gold and Purple: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Tumbles Shortly After Seeing Gains, Most Altcoins Trade in Losses

Related Stories

Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  2. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  3. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  5. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Begins Walk on Moon, Confirms ISRO
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
  7. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  8. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched in India at This Price
  9. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix
  10. PS5 Is Getting Yet Another Discount This Month in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Former US President Donald Trump Returns to X, Posts Mugshot; Elon Musk Calls it ‘Next Level’
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Tumbles Shortly After Seeing Gains, Most Altcoins Trade in Losses
  3. iPhone 15 Pro to Arrive in Blue and Gray Colour Options Instead of Gold and Purple: Report
  4. Realme GT 5 Design Revealed Ahead of August 28 Launch, to Get a Pro-XDR Display
  5. Google Vows Transparency on Ads, Says Will Provide More Data on Its Products as EU Content Rules Kick In
  6. Telecom Subscriber Base in India Grew Marginally to 1,173.89 Million at June End: TRAI
  7. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Begins Walk on Moon, Confirms ISRO
  8. Sun-Observing Spacecraft Sheds Light on the Solar Wind's Origin
  9. Mastercard, Binance to End Crypto Card Programmes in Four Countries
  10. BGMI Maker Krafton India Urge for Support Measures to Promote Online Gaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.