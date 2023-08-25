iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max colour options have surfaced online, ahead of their expected debut next month. These handsets are tipped to be lighter as they use a new material for the chassis and will feature a few noteworthy hardware improvements over their predecessors. This year, both Pro models could be equipped with Apple's purported 3nm A17 Bionic chip with improved performance and battery efficiency, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model could feature a new periscope camera with better optical zoom.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will not be available in Gold and Deep Purple colour options. While the purple colourway was only introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup last year, the Cupertino company has introduced its Pro models in Gold for the past five years. While these colour options have been discontinued, they will be replaced by a Dark Blue and Titan Gray colour option in addition to the existing Space Black and Silver colourways, as per the report.

The purported render of the iPhone 15 Pro in the new Dark Gray colourway

Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that Apple plans to discontinue the use of stainless steel for the iPhone 15 Pro models in favour of a new titanium chassis. This should make the upcoming phones more durable, while lowering the overall weight. According to Gurman, Apple could unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event on September 12.

Meanwhile, the report claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options. The company is expected to equip all iPhone 15 models with a USB Type-C port in place of its proprietary Lightning port. All four models are said to sport the Dynamic Island that was introduced on last year's Pro models.

With the addition of the USB Type-C port, the iPhone 15 series of smartphones is finally expected to offer support for faster data transmission speeds — if the reports that claim they will support Thunderbolt/ USB 4 connectivity are accurate, the handsets could offer transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. The handsets are also tipped to offer support for up to 35W wired charging via the modern USB connector.

