Technology News

Google Pixel 8a Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With a Tensor G3 SoC: All Details

Earlier reports have suggested that Google may discontinue the A models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 August 2023 19:59 IST
Google Pixel 8a Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With a Tensor G3 SoC: All Details

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8a is expected to succeed the Google Pixel 7a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch at the Google I/O event in 2024
  • The phone is said to launch with an Arm Mali-G715 GPU
  • Google Pixel 8a has been reported to be spotted with the codename Akita

Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch next year at the Google I/O event. The smartphone is said to succeed the Google Pixel 7a, which was released with a Tensor G2 SoC, the same  processor that also powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7a is backed by a 4,385mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expected to launch the Google Pixel 8 series later this year, which is also likely to include a base and a pro model.

Listed on the benchmarking website Geekbench, the Pixel 8a with the codename Akita was spotted first by MySmartPrice. The smartphone is likely to join the purported Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the lineup. It is suggested to be powered by an in-house Tensor G3 SoC.

The listed model is seen with an Arm Mali-G715 GPU. The Pixel 8a is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 14, according to the listing. The handset is also seen to have a single-core test score of 1,218 and a multi-core test score of 3,175 on Geekbench.

Since nothing official is confirmed by Google about the Pixel 8a model, it is best to take all the rumours with a pinch of salt. There have been reports that suggest that the model may not launch next year or maybe even not at all. Android Authority claimed earlier this year that the company may scrap plans for the handset, based on the sales of the Pixel 7a. Instead, the tech giant may opt to launch an A series phone with a gap of an year. Tipster Yogesh Brar, on the other hand, tipped that Google may discontinue the A models completely.

At launch, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 7a was priced in India at Rs. 43,999. It initially launched in Charcoal, Coral, Sea and Snow colour options. With a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED 120Hz display, the phone was equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • High refresh rate display
  • IP67 rating
  • Wireless charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • One-day battery life
  • Limited storage
  • Heats up with camera usage
  • No bundled charger, slow charging speed
Read detailed Google Pixel 7a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4385mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel 8a geekbench listing, Google Pixel 8a specifications, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation Portal, Sony’s Handheld Device for PS5 Game Streaming, to Launch Later This Year at $199.99
Chandrayaan-3 Success at Low Budget Paves Way for Other Space Flights
Google Pixel 8a Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With a Tensor G3 SoC: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  4. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  5. Moto G84 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped, Could Get 120Hz Display
  6. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  7. Chandrayaan-3 Set for Automatic Landing Sequence, Says ISRO
  8. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  9. OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing Now Live for This OnePlus Handset
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BGMI Maker Krafton India Urge for Support Measures to Promote Online Gaming
  2. SpaceX Sued by US Justice Department Over Alleged Discrimination in Hiring
  3. Warner Bros Discovery to Launch CNN Max News Streaming Service in US on September 28
  4. Windows 11 Apps Like Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool Could Soon Offer AI-Backed Features: Report
  5. PlayStation Portal, Sony’s Handheld Device for PS5 Game Streaming, to Launch Later This Year at $199.99
  6. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Chandrayaan-3 Success at Low Budget Paves Way for Other Space Flights
  8. Google Pixel 8a Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With a Tensor G3 SoC: All Details
  9. ISRO Hopes Chandrayaan-3 Mission's Life to Not Be Limited to One Lunar Night
  10. Binance’s Crypto Debit Cards to Stop Working in Some Regions Where Initiative Failed to Soar as Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.