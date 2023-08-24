Google Pixel 8a is expected to launch next year at the Google I/O event. The smartphone is said to succeed the Google Pixel 7a, which was released with a Tensor G2 SoC, the same processor that also powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7a is backed by a 4,385mAh battery with Qi wireless charging support. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant is expected to launch the Google Pixel 8 series later this year, which is also likely to include a base and a pro model.

Listed on the benchmarking website Geekbench, the Pixel 8a with the codename Akita was spotted first by MySmartPrice. The smartphone is likely to join the purported Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the lineup. It is suggested to be powered by an in-house Tensor G3 SoC.

The listed model is seen with an Arm Mali-G715 GPU. The Pixel 8a is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 14, according to the listing. The handset is also seen to have a single-core test score of 1,218 and a multi-core test score of 3,175 on Geekbench.

Since nothing official is confirmed by Google about the Pixel 8a model, it is best to take all the rumours with a pinch of salt. There have been reports that suggest that the model may not launch next year or maybe even not at all. Android Authority claimed earlier this year that the company may scrap plans for the handset, based on the sales of the Pixel 7a. Instead, the tech giant may opt to launch an A series phone with a gap of an year. Tipster Yogesh Brar, on the other hand, tipped that Google may discontinue the A models completely.

At launch, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 7a was priced in India at Rs. 43,999. It initially launched in Charcoal, Coral, Sea and Snow colour options. With a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED 120Hz display, the phone was equipped with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

