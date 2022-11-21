Technology News
loading

Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites

Online companies say they have internal checks in place to combat fake reviews, but currently failure to do so is not a compliance breach.

By Reuters |  Updated: 21 November 2022 18:57 IST
Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites

Photo Credit: Reuters

Government guidelines may make it illegal to suppress negative reviews or planting fake reviews

Highlights
  • Some companies downplay negative reviews, or accept fake rating
  • The Department of Consumer Affairs set up a committee in June
  • Online companies say they have internal checks to combat fake reviews

India launched a crack down on Monday against fake reviews and unverified ratings in a bid to make online interaction and e-commerce more authentic and less misleading for users.

The government has drafted a framework for companies ranging from Alphabet's Google, Meta Platform's Facebook and Instagram, Amazon.com, as well as travel sites or food delivery apps which depend on consumer reviews to validate products and services. Positive reviews help generate sales and interest from potential buyers.

Some companies have been criticised by consumers and various industry experts for downplaying negative reviews, or accepting fake ratings, making the vetting process difficult for buyers.

The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The Department of Consumer Affairs set up a committee in June to develop a framework on checking fake and deceptive reviews in e-commerce, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

"The new guidelines for online reviews are designed to drive increased transparency for both consumers and brands and promote information accuracy," said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, a community platform and pollster which made the initial submission to the Department of Consumer Affairs and was part of the committee drafting the guidelines.

"As far as platforms like Google and Facebook go, the new rules will require them to validate the real person behind the review through specified 6-8 mechanisms which means fake accounts created just for review writing will go away over time or won't be able to review," said Taparia.

Full details of the proposal are not yet public.

"We do not want to bulldoze this. We will first see voluntary compliance of these guidelines. And if we see the menace continues to grow we may make this mandatory," Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, told reporters in New Delhi.

The Bureau of Indian Standards will assess compliance, the ministry said.

Online companies say they have internal checks in place to combat fake reviews, but currently failure to do so is not a compliance breach.

If the guidelines become mandatory, companies could face action for unfair trade practice, for suppressing negative reviews or for enabling planting of fake reviews, Taparia said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Alphabet, Amazon, e-commerce
Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel
Featured video of the day
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

Related Stories

Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  2. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  3. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  4. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Arrives in India: All Details
  5. FTX Owes More Than $3 Billion to Its Top Creditors, Reveals Court Filing
  6. How to Pair Noise Smartwatch With iPhone or Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors
  2. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Tipped to Feature Titanium Chassis, Rounded Back With Curved Rear Edges
  3. Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites
  4. Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel
  5. Chhello Show, India’s Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix
  6. Bob Iger, Disney’s Web3-Supporting Ex-CEO, Returns to Position: Details
  7. PSLV to Launch Pixxel's Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite Anand on November 26
  8. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  9. FTX Hacker Has Begun Dumping His Ether Holdings for Bitcoin, Reveals On-Chain Data
  10. Chinese EV Makers Aim for European Markets With Affordable Cars, Top NCAP Rating
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.