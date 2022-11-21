Technology News
loading

Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel

Reliance Jio placed a bid of Rs 3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire tower and fibre asset of debt-ridden RITL.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 November 2022 18:47 IST
Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel

The matter is pending before the Supreme Court

Highlights
  • Jio made first proposal on November 6
  • The Committee of Creditors has already approved the resolution plan
  • RITL is the holding company for tower and fibre assets of RCOM

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave its approval to Jio for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel (RITL).

The tribunal asked Jio to deposit Rs 3,720 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM's tower and fibre assets.

On November 6, Jio had proposed to deposit Rs 3,720 crore in an escrow account to complete the acquisition of Reliance Infratel which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

Billionaire Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Jio placed a bid of Rs 3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire tower and fibre asset of debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications.

The Committee of Creditors has already approved the resolution plan by Jio on March 4, 2020 with a 100 per cent vote.

According to an application moved by Reliance Projects and Property Management Services, a subsidiary of Jio, due to the pendency of the proceedings over the distribution of the amount and issuance of 'no dues' certificate, implementation of the resolution plan is delayed.

"Such delay is causing severe harm to the interest of the corporate debtor (Reliance Infratel) as well as the resolution applicant (Jio)," it submitted before NCLT last month.

Jio said the delay in acquisition of RITL assets due to inter-creditor disputes will deteriorate the value of assets.

RITL has fibre assets of around 1.78 lakh route kilometers and 43,540 mobile towers across the country.

RITL is the holding company for tower and fibre assets of RCOM.

Reliance Project & property Management Services Limited, the successful resolution applicant for Reliance Infratel (RITL), had moved a fresh application in the NCLT Mumbai to complete the acquisition process.

The funds will be distributed amongst the lenders once the inter-creditor dispute over the distribution of resolution funds is settled.

SBI and a few other banks, including Doha Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Emirates Bank, are engaged in a legal battle over the distribution of funds.

The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Doha Bank had challenged the classification of claims from the indirect creditors of RITL as the financial creditors by the resolution professional.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, RITL, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, RCOM, Doha bank, SBI, Standard Chartered Bank, Emirates Bank
Chhello Show, India’s Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix
Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  2. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  3. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  4. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Arrives in India: All Details
  5. FTX Owes More Than $3 Billion to Its Top Creditors, Reveals Court Filing
  6. How to Pair Noise Smartwatch With iPhone or Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors
  2. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Tipped to Feature Titanium Chassis, Rounded Back With Curved Rear Edges
  3. Government Drafts Framework to Restrict Fake Reviews on E-Commerce Websites
  4. Reliance Jio Gets NCLT’s Nod to Acquire Reliance Infratel
  5. Chhello Show, India’s Oscar Entry to Stream November 25 on Netflix
  6. Bob Iger, Disney’s Web3-Supporting Ex-CEO, Returns to Position: Details
  7. PSLV to Launch Pixxel's Hyperspectral Imaging Satellite Anand on November 26
  8. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  9. FTX Hacker Has Begun Dumping His Ether Holdings for Bitcoin, Reveals On-Chain Data
  10. Chinese EV Makers Aim for European Markets With Affordable Cars, Top NCAP Rating
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.