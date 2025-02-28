Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK

Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK

As per the cybersecurity firm, brand name abuse could lead to cybercrimes accounting for roughly Rs. 9,000 crore.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:48 IST
Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK

Photo Credit: Reuters

CloudSEK claimed cybercrimes in the first nine months of 2024 resulted in losses of Rs. 11,333 crore

Highlights
  • Brand abuse is unauthorised use of brand identities for cybercrimes
  • The financial sector is said to bear 41 percent of the total losses
  • CloudSEK’s study is based on data from 200 organisations
Advertisement

India could potentially suffer financial losses reaching roughly Rs. 20,000 crore due to cybercrimes in 2025, as per a recent report by a cybersecurity firm. The report predicted that brand abuse, phishing scams, and fake domains would be the leading methods to conduct cybercrimes in the ongoing year. Despite the rise of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the report claims attackers are likely to use sophisticated social engineering tactics to carry out fraudulent activities. It is said that brand name abuse will account for nearly Rs. 9,000 crore of the total losses.

Brand Abuse, Fake Domains Could Lead to Major Financial Losses in India in 2025

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK published a white paper on Friday that highlighted that India could suffer an economic impact accounting for Rs. 20,000 crore in 2025. As per the report, brand name abuse could constitute Rs. 9,000 worth of cybercrimes. The firm described brand abuse as “unauthorised use of trusted brand identities for fraudulent purposes,” and said it has emerged as a major avenue for cyber criminals to exploit victims.

CloudSEK claimed that apart from brand impersonation, fraudulent mobile apps and fake website domains could also be exploited by attackers to trick people. Making a sector-wise analysis, the report claimed that brands from the financial sector could bear up to 41 percent or Rs. 8,200 crore of the total losses in 2025. It is said to be followed by the retail and e-commerce sectors with a cumulative 29 percent of financial losses. Government services will account for another 17 percent or Rs. 3,400 crore of losses.

Notably, the cybersecurity firm's report was based on data from 200 organisations, which includes more than 5,000 domain takedowns observed by CloudSEK and 16,000 incidents of brand-related cyber threats. The report also references official data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) which noted that the country suffered losses accounting roughly Rs. 11,333 crore in the first nine months of 2024. The incidents are predicted to increase significantly this year.

The cybersecurity firm added that businesses will be significantly affected because of these cybercrimes, as they incur reputational damages due to cyber criminals using their names to carry out frauds. The report claims that companies can incur Rs. 6,000 crore in costs to remediation, legal fees, customer compensation, and security infrastructure improvements.

However, individuals will be hit with the brunt of these losses. The report claimed that their financial losses will reach near Rs. 14,000 crore in 2025. These attacks will be carried out using tactics such as phishing scams, fake job postings, and investment frauds.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cybercrimes, India, CloudSEK, cybersecurity
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day

Related Stories

Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  3. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked
  7. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  8. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller
  10. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution
  2. Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
  3. Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Display, RAM, Storage Details Tipped
  5. Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day
  6. US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens
  7. Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features
  8. New Study Suggests Dogs May Have Domesticated Themselves for Food
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked by Retailer
  10. Amazon Plans to Unveil Alexa Devices in the Fall, CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »