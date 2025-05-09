Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online Ahead of May 13 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is confirmed to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 18:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online Ahead of May 13 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to measure 5.85mm in thickness

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The Galaxy S25 Edge may pack a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging
  • It will likely support 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage
Samsung has revealed key features of the Galaxy S25 Edge including the use of Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 display protection and a 200-megapixel main rear camera. The company has also confirmed that it will come with Galaxy AI features. The slim handset from Samsung is set to launch on May 13. Now, ahead of the launch, several key features and accessories for the smartphone have leaked online. The Galaxy S25 Edge will join the existing Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Surface Online

Some official-looking marketing materials for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have been shared by Android Headlines. The upcoming handset is seen in three colourways in the leaked images. Notably, previous leaks had claimed that the phone will be offered in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver shades.samsung galaxy s25 edge android headlines inline gaalxys25edge

The leaked images suggest that the 200-megapixel primary rear sensor of the Galaxy S25 Edge will support 2x optical zoom. It is expected to be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter with autofocus and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will likely have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

In the images, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appears to have a display with slim, uniform bezels, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The display is confirmed to get Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. The leaked images also tease the slimness of the handset. It is tipped to be 5.85mm thick and weigh 163g.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It may ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone may be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has been tipped to support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well.

The report also included leaked images of an anti-reflective screen protector and alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge protective cases. Among them are silicone, transparent silicone, and ‘Kindsuit' cases. The former two are seen in variations of black, blue, and grey. The handset is expected to ship with a SIM ejector tool and a USB Type-C to Type-C cable in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to be priced at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) for the 256GB storage option, while the 512GB variant may cost EUR 1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). It is set to launch globally on May 13 at 9am KST (05:30am IST).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Features, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings, Blood Pressure Insights Launched Alongside Refreshed Whoop 5.0

