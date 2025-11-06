The government of Maharashtra and Starlink Satellite Communications signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on Wednesday, marking the first step to bring the satellite-based Internet service to India. The partnership will be officially forged once the SpaceX subsidiary receives regulatory and compliance clearances from the Department of Telecom (DoT) and the government of India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the company will power the state's government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure across remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts. Here are the five things to know about this partnership.

Maharashtra Becomes the First State of India to Partner With Starlink

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has become the first state in India to sign a formal LoI with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. The agreement aims to introduce satellite-based Internet connectivity across the state. To announce the partnership and sign the LoI, Lauren Dreyer, Vice President at Starlink, met state officials in Mumbai on November 5. The collaboration is positioned as a step towards strengthening digital access in Maharashtra.

Focus on Connectivity in Remote Districts

Announcing the partnership, the state government said that Starlink's services will be deployed in government institutions, rural areas, and critical public infrastructure. Regions such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), and Washim, categorised as remote or underserved, are expected to benefit in the initial phase. Satellite internet is being considered a solution for locations that remain difficult to cover through fibre networks due to terrain and low population density.

Part of Maharashtra's Digital Push

Fadnavis noted that the initiative aligns with the state's broader “Digital Maharashtra” goal, which focuses on digital empowerment and last-mile connectivity. The partnership will also reportedly integrate with other state priorities, including electric mobility infrastructure, coastal development programs, and disaster resilience systems where uninterrupted connectivity is considered essential.

Starlink's Entry Into India Gains Momentum

Starlink, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, operates the world's largest constellation of communication satellites in low-earth orbit. According to Space.com, by October, roughly 8,811 Starlink satellites were flying in orbit, with about 8,795 of them being operational. The company has been seeking regulatory approvals to offer commercial satellite broadband services in India since early 2025.

With India's Internet infrastructure being dominated by terrestrial mobile and fibre networks, the entry of a satellite-based Internet service provider will mark a major milestone.

Role in National Digital Inclusion Efforts

Fadnavis explained that the collaboration supports the central government's Digital India mission, which aims to improve digital infrastructure and internet access nationwide. If successful, the deployment could serve as a reference model for other states looking to overcome connectivity barriers in remote regions. Satellite connectivity is increasingly being explored in India as part of efforts to reduce the digital divide in rural areas.