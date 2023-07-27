Microsoft is reportedly expanding its Bing AI chatbot to other browsers like Chrome and Safari. While there has been no official rollout of the same, there have been reports citing confirmation from the company about the new update. Bing chatbot is said to be available for select users on Chrome and Safari. While the feature is currently only accessible to Edge users, the new expansion may make it easy for users across browsers to use the Bing AI chatbot.

In a recent report, Windows Latest revealed that Microsoft is rolling out Bing chat to Google Chrome and Safari with a few limitations. While the company did not make any announcement about the same, it has reportedly confirmed to TechCrunch that Microsoft is testing the expansion for select users in select regions.

According to the report, Microsoft's director of communications Caitlin Roulston stated, “We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers."

The Windows Latest report also mentioned that users who are gaining the access to test Bing Chat will receive a pop-up message on Windows 10 or 11's taskbar, providing them access to try Bing chatbot on Chrome. The chat is said to come with native dark mode enabled. However, users do get the freedom to switch between light and dark mode, using the hamburger menu, as per the report.

It also mentioned that Bing chat on Chrome only supports five messages per conversation, with character count limited to 2,000. On the contrary, Bing on Edge provides support for as many as 30 messages, which supports 4,000 characters.

It is to be noted that the company is yet to announce the official rollout of the same. Moreover, for users who are not 'selected' for Bing on Chrome or Safari test, a pop-up message appears to recommend downloading Microsoft Edge when they access Bing AI on Chrome or Safari. Gadgets 360 has also confirmed the same.

