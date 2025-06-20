Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to go official on July 9 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of its anticipated debut, alleged official-looking renders of the purported handset have surfaced online suggesting the change in its thickness compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as two of the possible colourways. Meanwhile, a retailer has also leaked the possible storage options of Samsung's seventh generation Galaxy Z Fold smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Renders

In a report, Android Headlines shared alleged “official” renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The images hint at two of its colour options — Blue Shadow and Jet Black. However, the phone could be offered in more shades. Additionally, the renders indicate that the purported smartphone could have a much slimmer form factor.

Colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

When placed side-by-side the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 appears to have a significantly thinner profile; between 3.9mm and 4.5mm. This also potentially means that the handset could cut down on the overall weight for better ergonomics.

This revelation is in line with the official information that we have so far. The South Korean tech conglomerate has teased the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 to be the ‘thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet'.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Side-by-Side Comparison)

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

In a separate development, a Finland-based retailer has reportedly leaked the storage variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and they are exactly the same as last year.

Samsung may offer the book-style foldable smartphone in three configurations — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is anticipated to arrive in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow shades, although the first may not be available on the top-end configuration.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could arrive in only two storage capacity options of 256GB, and 512GB. It will reportedly be available in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jet Black colourways.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, a more affordable version of the clamshell-style foldable, will reportedly be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants. As for the colour options, the purported handset may come in simple black and white colour options.