Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Renders Suggest Edge-to-Edge Cover Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Updated: 20 June 2025 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured) is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be thinner and lighter than Flip 6
  • The handset may retain the 4,000mAh battery of the existing Flip 6
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 soon. Ahead of the launch, official-looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 have surfaced online. The foldables are expected to be accompanied by a new affordable clamshell, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Recently, a retailer had leaked the expected storage and colour options for the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7 models. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leaked Renders Surface Online

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 appears in Blue Shadow and Jet Black colourways in the leaked design renders shared by Android Headlines. We see a larger edge-to-edge cover display, which spans most of the upper half and goes around the two outward-facing camera sensors on the top left corner. For comparison, the preceding Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch manila folder-like outer screen. 

samsung galaxy z flip 7 android headlines inline Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be a thinner and lighter offering than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. As per Android Headlines, the phone will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which is said to have a main core clocked at 4.47GHz. However, previous rumours have suggested that the phone may use an Exynos 2500 SoC. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may retain the 4,000mAh battery from its predecessor. Meanwhile, the dual camera unit of the handset is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

A recent leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive in a third Coral Red colourway, alongside the Blue Shadow and Jet Black shades. Samsung may introduce the phone in other exclusive colour options on its website. The handset is tipped to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, similar to the existing Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The leak added that the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be offered in Black and White colourways. It is expected to support 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black and Silver Shadow options. It will likely come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is expected to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 in New York. The brand is expected to launch the aforementioned foldables, Galaxy Watch 8 smartwatches, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
YouTube Shorts to Bring Google’s Veo 3 Video Generation Model With Audio Support 'This Summer'

