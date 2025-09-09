The Google Pixel 10 series was launched at the Made by Google event last month. Among the highlights were all the major hardware upgrades introduced by the Mountain View-based tech giant. However, there were new software-based additions too, including a Daily Hub feature exclusive to the latest flagship Pixel 10 series. A report now suggests that Google has pulled this feature just weeks after its introduction, to deliver an improved experience.

Google Pulls Daily Hub on Pixel 10 Series

On the Pixel 10 series, Daily Hub provides collated information about the user's activities in the Discover feed. It displays upcoming calendar events, recommended YouTube videos or playlists, and relevant topics to read about, and more. Apart from this, the feature also displays Magic Cue — another new feature which leverages AI to offer intelligent suggestions tailored to users' schedules and interests.

It essentially works similarly to the Now Brief feature on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and its seventh-generation foldables. It can be accessed on the Pixel 10 series by swiping right on the home screen or via the Google Discover feed. Notably, Daily Brief was introduced in public preview and not as a final build, just like the Pixel Studio in 2024, which was launched in the same manner.

While it was aimed at making life easier, Daily Hub has been widely believed to be disappointing. Android Authority even went as far as to call it one of the “worst and most disappointing Pixel features”. This is mainly due to the current usability. Instead of appearing in the app drawer, the feature is displayed in the Google Discover feed.

As a result, Google is said to be pulling this feature. In a statement to 9to5Google, Google said, “To ensure the best possible experience on Pixel, we're temporarily pausing the public preview of Daily Hub for users. Our teams are actively working to enhance its performance and refine the personalised experience.”

However, there is no information about when it could make a comeback. As per Google, it will reintroduce an improved Daily Hub “when it's ready”.