Technology News
English Edition

Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’

The Daily Hub feature is exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 14:06 IST
Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’

Photo Credit: Google

Daily Hub also works with Magic Cue, Google's new AI assistant exclusive to the Pixel 10 series

Highlights
  • Daily Hub was introduced as an exclusive feature on the Pixel 10 series
  • It has been criticised for poor usability and disappointing execution
  • The feature will be relaunched once improvements are made
Advertisement

The Google Pixel 10 series was launched at the Made by Google event last month. Among the highlights were all the major hardware upgrades introduced by the Mountain View-based tech giant. However, there were new software-based additions too, including a Daily Hub feature exclusive to the latest flagship Pixel 10 series. A report now suggests that Google has pulled this feature just weeks after its introduction, to deliver an improved experience.

Google Pulls Daily Hub on Pixel 10 Series

On the Pixel 10 series, Daily Hub provides collated information about the user's activities in the Discover feed. It displays upcoming calendar events, recommended YouTube videos or playlists, and relevant topics to read about, and more. Apart from this, the feature also displays Magic Cue — another new feature which leverages AI to offer intelligent suggestions tailored to users' schedules and interests.

It essentially works similarly to the Now Brief feature on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and its seventh-generation foldables. It can be accessed on the Pixel 10 series by swiping right on the home screen or via the Google Discover feed. Notably, Daily Brief was introduced in public preview and not as a final build, just like the Pixel Studio in 2024, which was launched in the same manner.

While it was aimed at making life easier, Daily Hub has been widely believed to be disappointing. Android Authority even went as far as to call it one of the “worst and most disappointing Pixel features”. This is mainly due to the current usability. Instead of appearing in the app drawer, the feature is displayed in the Google Discover feed.

As a result, Google is said to be pulling this feature. In a statement to 9to5Google, Google said, “To ensure the best possible experience on Pixel, we're temporarily pausing the public preview of Daily Hub for users. Our teams are actively working to enhance its performance and refine the personalised experience.”

However, there is no information about when it could make a comeback. As per Google, it will reintroduce an improved Daily Hub “when it's ready”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10, Google, Daily Hub, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  2. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  3. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  4. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  6. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  7. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  9. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Keanu Reeves Says He'd Love to Return as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2
  2. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery, 100W Charging Support
  3. NPCI to Increase UPI Per Day, Per Transaction Transfer Limits From September 15
  4. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  5. Xiaomi Confirms Authorised Retailers Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  6. Google Backtracks on Previous Traffic Claims, Says “Open Web Is Already in Rapid Decline”
  7. Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’
  8. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  9. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  10. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »