Technology News
loading

Paytm Parent One97 Shares Fall on Report of Softbank Stake Sale

Softbank's flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,08,150 crore) in losses in just six months.

By Reuters |  Updated: 17 November 2022 18:17 IST
Paytm Parent One97 Shares Fall on Report of Softbank Stake Sale

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm went public last year in India's biggest-ever initial public offering

Highlights
  • SoftBank is selling 4.5 percent stake in One97 Communications
  • The sale to be done through a block deal
  • Paytm shares skidded 70 percent below listing price

Paytm parent One 97 Communications' shares fell as much as 10 percent to their lowest since May after Reuters reported that SoftBank will sell shares worth up to $215 million (roughly Rs. 1,755 crore) in the Indian e-payment platform. SoftBank is selling a 4.5 percent stake in Indian e-payments giant Paytm's parent One 97 Communications worth up to $215 million through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

SoftBank's Vision Fund is the second-largest shareholder of Paytm, whose shares have tumbled more than 60 percent since it went public a year ago. SoftBank had a 17.5 percent stake in the digital payments and fintech company as of September 30.

The stock is being sold in a range of Rs. 555 to Rs. 601.45 per share, the term sheet said, the lower end of the range offering a 7.7 percent discount to the company's last closing price. Final pricing will be set later on Thursday.

The sale is the latest in a string of divestments that SoftBank has made in the past few months, after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,08,150 crore) in losses in just six months.

The shares are being bought largely by hedge funds, including Millennium Capital, Segantii Capital Management, Ghisallo Capital Management, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter, with other buyers including Norges Bank, Norway's central bank The person requested anonymity because the details were still confidential.

SoftBank, Paytm, Millennium, Segantii, Ghisallo and Norges Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

SoftBank is selling 29 million shares in the deal which is being led by Bank of America, according to the term sheet.

The news comes a day after the lock-in period for investors in Paytm's November 2021 initial public offering closed. Shares of the company opened Thursday at Rs. 546.05, 9 percent lower than the previous close.

SoftBank raised $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 19,600 crore) selling shares in T-Mobile US earlier this year.

Vision Fund sold a range of assets in the April-June quarter — including ridehailer Uber and property platforms Opendoor and KE Holdings, which operates China's Beike — for a realised gain of $5.6 billion (roughly Rs. 45,700 crore).

Paytm went public last year in India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO), but the shares skidded as low as 70 percent below listing price in the months after the IPO.

While SoftBank has invested $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 13,060 crore) into the digital payments firm over the years, among its biggest investments in India, at Paytm's current share price, the 17.5 percent stake SoftBank held in the company before Thursday's share sale is worth only about $900 million (roughly Rs. 7,350 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Softbank, One97 Communications, Paytm
OnePlus 11 Tipped to Get Display With 2K Resolution, 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
Lenovo Tab Extreme Details Leaked, to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

Paytm Parent One97 Shares Fall on Report of Softbank Stake Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream
  2. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  3. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  4. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets November 2022 Security Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
  3. Facebook to Reconsider Donald Trump’s Suspension in January 2023
  4. What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How to Watch Live Stream?
  6. Toyota Unveils Gas-Electric Prius Hybrid, to Go on Sale in Japan This Winter
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Australian Stock Exchange Cancels Blockchain Plans That Cost $170 Million
  9. Micron to Reduce Memory Chip Supply in 2023 to Clear Excess Inventory Amid Slump in Demand
  10. Lenovo Tab Extreme Details Leaked, to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.