OnePlus 11 Tipped to Get Display With 2K Resolution, 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging

OnePlus 11 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 17:33 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 is said to succeed OnePlus 10 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 is tipped to feature Hasselblad branded triple rear cameras
  • It confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • OnePlus 11 could pack up to 16GB of RAM

OnePlus 11 powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is in the works. Ahead of the official launch, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the handset. The upcoming OnePlus 11 is said to focus on design and performance. It is tipped to come with a left-cornered hole-punch cutout at the display to house the selfie sensor. The display of the OnePlus 11 is expected to support 2K resolution with curved edges. The OnePlus phone could pack a metal middle frame and a ceramic body. Further, it is said to come with 16GB of RAM.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted alleged specifications of the OnePlus 11. The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a 2K resolution display. According to the tipster, display of the OnePlus 11 will have a curved screen. Further, there could be a hole punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen to house the selfie sensor. It could feature a metal frame with a ceramic body. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered handset is said to offer 16GB RAM and UFS 4.0 storage as well.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which was announced just the other day, is confirmed to power the OnePlus 11. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has suggested the full specifications of the OnePlus 11 on Twitter. As per the tipster, the upcoming phone will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 and will have a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come in two RAM — 8GB, and 12GB, and two storage — 128GB, and 256GB options.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 is expected to carry Hasselblad branded triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and 32-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel shooter at the front. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Further, it is tipped to feature an alert slider.

Further reading: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 Specifications, OnePlus
Comment
