Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive

Paytm had net cash, cash equivalents and investable balance of Rs. 9,182 crore at the end of September

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 December 2022 10:25 IST
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive

Photo Credit: Reuters

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma was speaking at Business Standard's annual banking event.

Highlights
  • Paytm claims it will become cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months
  • Vijay Shekhar Sharma insisted the company was far ahead of its ambitions
  • Paytm stock has plunged since its IPO last year

Paytm said on Wednesday that going ahead there will be no more cash burn in the business and that the SoftBank-backed digital payments firm was far ahead on re-setting its ambition on controlling spends.

"It has got decided last month that it (cash burn) would no more be continuing. As far as Paytm is concerned, we have publicly declared that we are far ahead of our ambitions — far meaning the border of magnitude ahead — in terms of re-setting our cash burns" founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at newspaper Business Standard's annual banking event.

In November, Paytm said it would become free cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months.

Paytm had net cash, cash equivalents and investable balance of Rs. 9,182 crore at the end of September, according to its latest quarterly earnings report.

CLSA had also upgraded Paytm last month saying that cash burn could end in another four to six quarters.

Formally known as One97 Communications, Paytm listed last year after a mega USD 2.5 billion (roughly Rs 20,000 crore) initial public offer (IPO). Since then, however, the stock has plunged as investors worried about the sky-high valuations of tech companies amid fears of a global economic recession.

As of last close, the stock was down over 75 percent from its IPO offer price of Rs 2,150.

Earlier this month, Paytm said its board unanimously approved a share buyback worth up to Rs 850 crore, as it looks to build investor confidence and shore up its battered stock price.

The buyback will be priced at a maximum of Rs 810 per share, the company said in an exchange filing, adding that it will follow the open market route.

The board believes that the buyback is a "sign of confidence that the company is on a clear path to deliver cash flow profitability", and that it will not have any impact on Paytm's growth plans in the near future or on its profitability plans.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Digital Payments
Sam Bankman-Fried Flies to US After Extradition, Two Associates Plead Guilty to Fraud
Featured video of the day
NDTV Exclusive Interview With the Music Genius AR Rahman

Related Stories

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  6. WhatsApp Banned 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month: Monthly Report
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 5G India Pre-Order Date Set to January 2 via Amazon
  9. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
  10. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Spotted on TENAA, 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  2. Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  4. Intel Splits Graphics Chip Unit Into Two, Consumer Graphics Division to Join Client Computing Group
  5. Samsung Galaxy A74 May Not Launch in 2023, Galaxy A54 Said to Be Top A-Series Model: Details
  6. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Declares End of Cash Burn Ahead of Firm's Plans to Turn Cash Flow Positive
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Flies to US After Extradition, Two Associates Plead Guilty to Fraud
  8. Existing Telecom Infrastructure Insufficient to Sustain the Metaverse, Huawei Official Says
  9. Private Cryptocurrencies' Growth Can Precipitate Next Financial Crisis: RBI Governor
  10. Elon Musk Says Twitter on Track to Be "Roughly Cash Flow Break-Even" in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.