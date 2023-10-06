Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event

Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC23) took place on October 5, where the South Korean tech giant announced a number of security updates and features in order to protect the private data of its users. The company introduced Knox Matrix last year in order to keep the devices of a user safe and connected. Samsung has now added some news updates to the Knox Matrix, along with the rollout of One UI 6 on Galaxy devices. The company also unveiled its Galaxy SmartTag2 at the event, which will have a global launch on October 11.

Samsung recently hosted the ninth edition of its SDC, which witnessed a number of announcements for enhanced security and data protection. To start with, the company announced a new One UI 6 for Galaxy devices. The new user interface includes a revamped Quick Panel that makes it easier to access apps. It also comes with smart photo editing tools with Samsung Studio.

The SmartThings Home API makes it easier for developers to create apps that provide connectivity to smart home devices. The SmartThings Hub on Samsung will now be extended to new products, which include soundbars and smart TVs. The company also introduced the Galaxy SmartTag2 at the conference, which provides a battery life of up to 700 days in low-power mode.

With Bixby, the company plans to add more command control to multiple devices. It will also be soon providing a personalised experience for each user. As mentioned above, the company has added a few updates to Knox Matrix with credential Sync and Trust Chain features. This helps in keeping several devices connected to each other and also warns users when any device is hacked or potentially harmed.

Samsung is also bringing its Knox Vault to more devices now, including Galaxy A series smartphones that get One UI 6 or later. For health safety, the company has added new apps and features like Samsung Food and Samsung Privileged Health SDK to make it easier for users to manage their diet and health.

