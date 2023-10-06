Technology News

Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event

Samsung hosted the ninth edition of its SDC, which witnessed a number of announcements for enhanced security and data protection.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 6 October 2023 22:19 IST
Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is also bringing its Knox Vault to more devices now, including Galaxy A series smartphones

Highlights
  • Galaxy SmartTag2 will have a global launch on October 11
  • The SmartThings Home API makes it easier for developer to create apps
  • With Bixby, Samsung plans to add more command control to multiple devices
Advertisement

Samsung Developer Conference 2023 (SDC23) took place on October 5, where the South Korean tech giant announced a number of security updates and features in order to protect the private data of its users. The company introduced Knox Matrix last year in order to keep the devices of a user safe and connected. Samsung has now added some news updates to the Knox Matrix, along with the rollout of One UI 6 on Galaxy devices. The company also unveiled its Galaxy SmartTag2 at the event, which will have a global launch on October 11. 

Samsung recently hosted the ninth edition of its SDC, which witnessed a number of announcements for enhanced security and data protection. To start with, the company announced a new One UI 6 for Galaxy devices. The new user interface includes a revamped Quick Panel that makes it easier to access apps. It also comes with smart photo editing tools with Samsung Studio. 

The SmartThings Home API makes it easier for developers to create apps that provide connectivity to smart home devices. The SmartThings Hub on Samsung will now be extended to new products, which include soundbars and smart TVs. The company also introduced the Galaxy SmartTag2 at the conference, which provides a battery life of up to 700 days in low-power mode. 

With Bixby, the company plans to add more command control to multiple devices. It will also be soon providing a personalised experience for each user. As mentioned above, the company has added a few updates to Knox Matrix with credential Sync and Trust Chain features. This helps in keeping several devices connected to each other and also warns users when any device is hacked or potentially harmed. 

Samsung is also bringing its Knox Vault to more devices now, including Galaxy A series smartphones that get One UI 6 or later. For health safety, the company has added new apps and features like Samsung Food and Samsung Privileged Health SDK to make it easier for users to manage their diet and health. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Developer Conference 2023, Knox Matrix
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More

Related Stories

Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  3. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  4. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  5. OnePlus Pad Go With 2.4K Display Launched in India at This Price
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip Will Launch in India on This Day
  9. Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart's Next Sale
  10. Funtouch OS 14 Rollout for these Vivo and iQoo Phones Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Developer Conference 2023: Everything Announced at the Event
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More
  3. Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  5. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
  6. OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
  7. Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. CoinDCX’s Okto Self Custody Wallet Expands Internationally: Details
  9. OnePlus Pad Go With MediaTek Helio SoC, 11.35-Inch 2.4K Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Feature Titanium Frame Across All Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »