Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer". Nadella, who is currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.

Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption." Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

In October 2022, Nadella had stated that it was an honour for him to receive the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award and he looked forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more, after he formally received the award for distinguished service, from India's Consul General in San Francisco, Dr T V Nagendra Prasad.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change,” said Nadella following his meeting with Dr Prasad.

“The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience,” he added.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.