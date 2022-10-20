Technology News
Satya Nadella Receives Padma Bhushan in the US Ahead of Plans to Visit India in January

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was named one of 17 awardees of the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, earlier this year.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 20 October 2022 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014

Highlights
  • Padma Bhushan awarded for distinguished service of higher order
  • This will be his first India visit in nearly three years
  • Satya Nadella formally received the award from Dr Prasad in San Francisco

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said it is an honour for him to receive the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award and he looks forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more. Nadella, who plans to visit India next January, formally received the award for distinguished service, from India's Consul General in San Francisco, Dr T V Nagendra Prasad, last week.

The 55-year-old CEO of Microsoft was named one of 17 awardees earlier this year.

On receiving the award, Nadella said: “It's an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised with so many extraordinary people. I'm thankful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and look forward to continuing to work with people across India to help them use technology to achieve more.” During the meeting, Nadella discussed with Prasad the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India. The discussion focused on India's growth trajectory and the country's potential to be a global political and technology leader, according to Microsoft.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change,” said Nadella following his meeting with Dr Prasad.

“The next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience,” Nadella said.

Hyderabad-born Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June 2021 he was also named the company's Chairman, an additional role in which he will lead the work to set the agenda for the board.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

Nadella plans to visit India in January 2023, his first visit to the country in nearly three years, Microsoft said.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft, India, Padma Bhushan
