Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities

Swiggy Instamart will deliver phones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Motorola and Realme.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 18:52 IST
Photo Credit: Swiggy/ LinkedIn

Customers placing orders on the Instamart app can avail of payment-related offers

Highlights
  • New service is available in 10 cities across the country
  • Phones will be delivered in less than 10 minutes of receiving the order
  • Blinkit and Zepto already offer similar smartphone delivery services
Swiggy Instamart has announced a fast delivery service for smartphones in India. The quick delivery platform will sell smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi to customers in select locations. The service will likely be rolled out to more areas eventually. Customers can order the latest iPhone 16e on the instant delivery platform for quick delivery. Swiggy claims that the smartphones will be delivered under 10 minutes of receiving the order. Those purchasing smartphones on Instamart can avail of payment-related offers as well.

Instamart to Deliver Smartphones in 10 Cities

In a press release shared on Monday, Swiggy Instamart announced the launch of the new 10-minute delivery of smartphones in select Indian cities. Smartphones, including iPhone 16e, Samsung Galaxy M35, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and Redmi 14C, will be available on the instant delivery platform for doorstep delivery in cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune. The service is confirmed to roll out to additional cities soon.

These handsets are advertised to be delivered in under 10 minutes of receiving the order. Mobile phones from brands like Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and Realme are also confirmed to be available for quick delivery on Instamart, but the models are not specified.

Customers can also avail a 5 percent discount or up to Rs. 4,000 on orders above Rs. 11,499 in the mobile phones category using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Blinkit and Zepto currently offer similar smartphone delivery services in several Indian cities. Both brands also recently joined hands with Apple to offer doorstep delivery of its products. Zepto is offering quick deliveries of Vivo smartphones and Asus keyboards and mice in select Indian cities, while Blinkit is selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, PlayStation 5, and gold and silver coins.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
