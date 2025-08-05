Asus announced on Tuesday that some of its laptops will be available for quick deliveries in India via Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce company that delivers groceries, fashion items, electronics, and other products within a few minutes. The Taiwanese firm revealed that select laptop models like the Asus Vivobook 15 and Asus TUF Gaming F16 will be available on the platform. Currently, the quick delivery of Asus laptops will initially be available in a select few cities in the country.

Asus Laptops Now Listed on Instamart in Seven Indian Cities

Swiggy Instamart users can order a few laptops from Asus, which will soon be available for purchase in select Indian cities via Swiggy Instamart. Available devices will include Asus' Vivobook 15, Vivobook Go 15 and TUF Gaming F16, starting from Rs. 33,990. The offer will be available in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

The Asus Vivobook Go 15 features a 15.6-inch display and comes in a Mixed Black colourway, weighing 1.63 kg. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 15 also has a 15.6-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, and weighs 1.7 kg.

On the other hand, the Asus Gaming TUF F16 is powered by an Intel Core 5 chip and has an NVIDIA RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It supports 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The gaming laptop sports a 16-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The backlit chiclet-style keyboard includes RGB lighting and a dedicated Copilot key.

The gaming laptop is backed by a 56Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home. It is sold in a Mecha Grey shade.

Earlier this year, Asus partnered with Swiggy Instamart to provide doorstep delivery of its accessories, like keyboards, mouse, and chargers. The platform also delivers electronics from other brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, Apple, Vivo, Boat, and Realme.