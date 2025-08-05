Technology News
English Edition

Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Laptops

Buyers can order the Asus' Vivobook 15, Vivobook Go 15 and TUF Gaming F16 via Swiggy Instamart in select cities.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 17:55 IST
Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Laptops

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF Gaming F16 laptop (pictured) will be available via Swiggy Instamart

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook Go 15 features a 15.6-inch display
  • Asus Gaming TUF F16 is powered by an Intel Core 5 chip
  • The Asus Vivobook 15 comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor
Advertisement

Asus announced on Tuesday that some of its laptops will be available for quick deliveries in India via Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce company that delivers groceries, fashion items, electronics, and other products within a few minutes. The Taiwanese firm revealed that select laptop models like the Asus Vivobook 15 and Asus TUF Gaming F16 will be available on the platform. Currently, the quick delivery of Asus laptops will initially be available in a select few cities in the country.

Asus Laptops Now Listed on Instamart in Seven Indian Cities

Swiggy Instamart users can order a few laptops from Asus, which will soon be available for purchase in select Indian cities via Swiggy Instamart. Available devices will include Asus' Vivobook 15, Vivobook Go 15 and TUF Gaming F16, starting from Rs. 33,990. The offer will be available in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

The Asus Vivobook Go 15 features a 15.6-inch display and comes in a Mixed Black colourway, weighing 1.63 kg. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 15 also has a 15.6-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor, and weighs 1.7 kg.

On the other hand, the Asus Gaming TUF F16 is powered by an Intel Core 5 chip and has an NVIDIA RTX 3050A GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It supports 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The gaming laptop sports a 16-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The backlit chiclet-style keyboard includes RGB lighting and a dedicated Copilot key.
The gaming laptop is backed by a 56Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home. It is sold in a Mecha Grey shade.

Earlier this year, Asus partnered with Swiggy Instamart to provide doorstep delivery of its accessories, like keyboards, mouse, and chargers. The platform also delivers electronics from other brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, Apple, Vivo, Boat, and Realme.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504GA-NJ321WS Laptop

Asus Vivobook Go 15 E1504GA-NJ321WS Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Integrated UHD 620
Weight 1.63 kg
Asus TUF Gaming F16 (2025) Laptop

upcoming
Asus TUF Gaming F16 (2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus, Swiggy Instamart, Asus Laptops, Asus Vivobook Go 15, Asus Vivobook 15, Asus TUF Gaming F16
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Battery Specifications Listed on Certification Websites; Could Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leak Tells Us When to Expect Apple's New Lineup
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  3. This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What's Different from GPT-4?
  4. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Websites
  6. Top Deals on Performance Laptops Under Rs. 70,000 During Amazon's Sale
  7. Apple Could Bring This OLED Display Technology to Its 2028 iPhone Models
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Set to Launch in India on August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Improved Low-Light Camera Performance
  2. iPhone 17 Launch Date Leaks, Telling Us When to Expect Apple's Upcoming iPhone Models
  3. Tesla’s Second Showroom in India Will Open in New Delhi on August 11: Report
  4. Intel Said to Be Struggling With Key Manufacturing Process for Next PC Chip
  5. This Is What GPT-5 Looks Like: What’s Different from GPT-4?
  6. Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Laptops
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Battery Specifications Listed on Certification Websites; Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Elista QLED Google TVs With Up to 4K Resolution, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  9. Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models
  10. DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »