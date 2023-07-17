Technology News

Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications Leaked, Could Launch in India in August

Infinix GT 10 Pro will reportedly come in atleast two colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2023 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: GSMArena

Infinix GT 10 Pro is tipped to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro is said to sport triple rear cameras
  • The handset appears to offer a transparent rear panel
  • The Infinix GT 10 Pro is tipped to pack a Dimensity chipset

Infinix will reportedly launch a new gaming smartphone i.e, the Infinix GT 10 Pro soon in India. The smartphone's design and colour options have been leaked online along with a few key specifications. The handset is tipped to come in at least two colour options and feature a transparent rear panel with LEDs similar to the Nothing Phone 2. A new report suggests more details regarging the upcoming Infinix gaming phone's design.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is expected to make its debut in India in the first week of August. The leaked images of the Infinix GT 10 Pro suggest a transparent rear panel resembling the new Nothing Phone 2. The handset is tipped to sport a semi-transparent rear glass panel with LED strips. The smartphone can be seen packing a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera island. The report says that the Infinix GT 10 Pro could feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a Dimensity chipset under the hood and run on XOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Furthermore, the report says that the phone's software could offer an experience similar to stock Android. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is tipped to get one major Android update and two years of security updates.

Other than these details, the report also adds that the games like PUBG, MLBB, and Free Fire will be specially optimized for the upcoming Infinix GT 10 Pro.

Recently, the Infinix GT 10 Pro's design and features were leaked by a tipster suggesting a Dimensity 1300 SoC. The phone is said to launch alongside a Pro+ variant, with both phones sporting full-HD+ displays. The handsets were tipped to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 108-megapixel primary rear cameras, and 5,000mAh batteries. 

Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix GT 10 Pro design, Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications, Infinix
