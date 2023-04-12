Technology News

'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk made the comments in a live interview with the BBC.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 April 2023 16:40 IST
'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter tagged NPR, which has nearly 9 million followers, "government-funded media"

Highlights
  • Twitter will remove legacy blue check marks from April 20
  • Users will be required to pay to subscribe to Twitter Blue
  • Musk will change the designation on the BBC's Twitter handle

Twitter boss Elon Musk said running the social media network has been "quite a rollercoaster" and acknowledged "many mistakes" along the way, six months after he bought the company for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 36,117,399 crores).

In a live interview with the BBC after agreeing to a last-minute invitation for the "spontaneity" of it, Musk appeared to tacitly acknowledge that one of those errors was the decision to label the broadcaster's account "government-funded media".

He said he would change the designation on the BBC's Twitter handle after the broadcaster objected.

"We want it as truthful and accurate as possible –- we're adjusting the label to 'publicly funded'," Musk said.

Britain's national broadcaster is predominantly funded by an annual license fee set by the government but paid by individual households.

The labeling spat follows an earlier controversy over a similar move involving US radio network NPR, which Twitter briefly branded "state-affiliated", the same way it styles government-run Chinese and Russian platforms.

NPR stopped tweeting in protest.

Twitter now tags NPR, which has nearly 9 million followers, as "government-funded media", and applied the same label to the BBC's account.

Musk has expressed deep disdain for news media for years and recently installed an automatic response of a poop emoji to emails sent to the site's main media address.

Speaking with the BBC late on Tuesday, he also addressed Twitter's controversial move to strip the New York Times of its blue verified check mark after the company refused to pay to keep it.

From April 20, any legacy verified accounts on Twitter -- which were verified as authentic under the company's old ownership -- will have to pay to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

One of the reasons for this, Musk said, was that he does not want Twitter to boost "some anointed class of journalists" who determine what constitutes news.

"I'm hopeful that this can be more a case of the public choosing the narrative, as opposed to the media choosing the narrative," he said.

Twitter, he said, would "treat everyone equally".

Musk, in assessing his time in charge of the social media network since he took over in October, said it had been "a stressful situation over the last several months".

"Were there many mistakes made along the way? Of course," he said. "But all's well that ends well. I feel like we're headed to a good place."

He said the company was now "roughly breaking even" with the return of advertisers.

When pushed on who was Twitter's new CEO after he stepped down in response to a poll on the site, he named his dog, Floki.

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Twitter Blue
Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available in India With Rs. 10,000 Discount: See Details
Cardano Whales Increase Accumulation Activities, Data from Last Two Weeks Shows

Related Stories

'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple BKC, Saket Store Free Sessions Fully Booked Ahead of Opening
  2. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available at This Discounted Price
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold Is the Cheapest Foldable in India: See Price
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  7. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  8. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Unaware Why Twitter India Pulled Posts on BBC Documentary Critical of Modi
  2. PhonePe Raises $100 Million From General Atlantic, Investors During Ongoing Fundraise
  3. Cardano Whales Increase Accumulation Activities, Data from Last Two Weeks Shows
  4. 'Many Mistakes' Made Since Twitter Takeover; Company 'Roughly Breaking Even' Now: Elon Musk
  5. Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available in India With Rs. 10,000 Discount: See Details
  6. Oppo Find X6 Pro Gets Best Smartphone Camera Rating by DxOMark: All Details
  7. Dead Island 2 PC System Requirements Announced Ahead of Release
  8. Tim Cook to Open First Apple India Stores in Mumbai, Delhi Next Week in Pivot Beyond China
  9. US House to Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Huawei, ZTE Amid Security Concerns
  10. El Salvador Begins Granting Licences to Crypto Firms, Bitfinix Becomes First Beneficiary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.