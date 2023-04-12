Technology News

Xiaomi 13 Pro Now Available in India With Rs. 10,000 Discount: See Details

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Updated: 12 April 2023 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display
  • It packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging support
  • The phone launched in India in February this year

Xiaomi 13 series launched earlier this year with three models — the base Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 13 Lite. A high-end device, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to launch on April 18 and join the Xiaomi 13 series. It is confirmed to launch with Leica-branded quad rear cameras and is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, launched in India in February, is available in India at Rs. 79,999. Now, for the Xiaomi Fan Fest, the model will be offered in the country at a discounted price.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999. During the Xiaomi Fan Fest, however, the company announced that the model will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 71,999. On top of that, the company is offering loyalty discounts to existing Xiaomi and Redmi users, making the effective price Rs. 69,999. The offer will be available throughout April.

The phone is offered in two colour variants — Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is equipped with UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The device boots MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera unit of the Xiaomi 13 Pro includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Featuring Leica-branded cameras, the device includes a 75mm floating telephoto lens and a 32-megapixel lens for the front camera housed in the centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. It also includes 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and NFC connectivity support and comes with an IP68 rating.

