Technology News
Opinion

There's No Such Thing as Artificial Intelligence

The phrase 'artificial intelligence' alone may be one of the most successful marketing terms of all time.

By Parmy Olson, Bloomberg | Updated: 27 March 2023 14:55 IST
There's No Such Thing as Artificial Intelligence

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Last week OpenAI announced GPT-4

Highlights
  • Neural networks aren’t copies of the human brain
  • We need a different lexicon that doesn’t propagate magical thinking
  • The most hopeless but accurate semantic alternative is ‘software’

No one sells the future more masterfully than the tech industry. According to its proponents, we will all live in the “metaverse,” build our financial infrastructure on “web3” and power our lives with “artificial intelligence.” All three of these terms are mirages that have raked in billions of dollars, despite bite back by reality. Artificial intelligence in particular conjures the notion of thinking machines. But no machine can think, and no software is truly intelligent. The phrase alone may be one of the most successful marketing terms of all time.

Last week OpenAI announced GPT-4, a major upgrade to the technology underpinning ChatGPT. The system sounds even more humanlike than its predecessor, naturally reinforcing notions of its intelligence. But GPT-4 and other large language models like it are simply mirroring databases of text — close to a trillion words for the previous model — whose scale is difficult to contemplate. Helped along by an army of humans reprograming it with corrections, the models glom words together based on probability. That is not intelligence.

These systems are trained to generate text that sounds plausible, yet they are marketed as new oracles of knowledge that can be plugged into search engines. That is foolhardy when GPT-4 continues to make errors, and it was only a few weeks ago that Microsoft and Alphabet's Google both suffered embarrassing demos in which their new search engines glitched on facts.

Not helping matters: Terms like “neural networks” and “deep learning” only bolster the idea that these programs are humanlike. Neural networks aren't copies of the human brain in any way; they are only loosely inspired by its workings. Long-running efforts to try and replicate the human brain with its roughly 85 billion neurons have all failed. The closest scientists have come is to emulating the brain of a worm, with 302 neurons.

We need a different lexicon that doesn't propagate magical thinking about computer systems, and doesn't absolve the people designing those systems from their responsibilities. What is a better alternative? Reasonable technologists have tried for years to replace “AI” with “machine learning systems,” but that doesn't trip off the tongue in quite the same way.

Stefano Quintarelli, a former Italian politician and technologist came up with another alternative, “Systemic Approaches to Learning Algorithms and Machine Inferences” or SALAMI, to underscore the ridiculousness of the questions people have been posing about AI: Is SALAMI sentient? Will SALAMI ever have supremacy over humans?

The most hopeless attempt at a semantic alternative is probably the most accurate: “software.”

“But,” I hear you ask, “What is wrong with using a little metaphorical shorthand to describe technology that seems so magical?”

The answer is that ascribing intelligence to machines gives them undeserved independence from humans, and it abdicates their creators of responsibility for their impact. If we see ChatGPT as “intelligent,” then we are less inclined to try and hold San Francisco startup OpenAI, its creator, to account for its inaccuracies and biases. It also creates a fatalistic compliance among humans who suffer technology's damaging effects; though “AI” will not take your job or plagiarize your artistic creations — other humans will.

The issue is ever more pressing now that companies from Meta Platforms to Snap to Morgan Stanley are rushing to plug chatbots and text and image generators into their systems. Spurred by its new arms race with Google, Microsoft is putting OpenAI's language model technology, still largely untested, into its most popular business apps, including Word, Outlook and Excel. “Copilot will fundamentally change how people work with AI and how AI works with people,” Microsoft said of its new feature.

But for customers, the promise of working with intelligent machines is almost misleading. “[AI is] one of those labels that expresses a kind of utopian hope rather than present reality, somewhat as the rise of the phrase ‘smart weapons' during the first Gulf War implied a bloodless vision of totally precise targeting that still isn't possible,” says Steven Poole, author of the book Unspeak, about the dangerous power of words and labels.

Margaret Mitchell, a computer scientist who was fired by Google after publishing a paper that criticized the biases in large language models, has reluctantly described her work as being based in “AI” over recent years. “Before… people like me said we worked on ‘machine learning.' That's a great way to get people's eyes to glaze over,” she admitted to a conference panel on Friday.

Her former Google colleague and founder of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, Timnit Gebru, said she also only started saying “AI” around 2013: “It became the thing to say.”

“It's terrible but I'm doing this too,” Mitchell added. “I'm calling everything that I touch ‘AI' because then people will listen to what I'm saying.”

Unfortunately, “AI” is so embedded in our vocabulary that it will be almost impossible to shake, the obligatory air quotes difficult to remember. At the very least, we should remind ourselves of how reliant such systems are on human managers who should be held accountable for their side effects.

Author Poole says he prefers to call chatbots like ChatGPT and image generators like Midjourney “giant plagiarism machines” since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. “I'm not confident it will catch on,” he says.

In more ways than one, we really are stuck with “AI.”

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intellegence, Google, Microsoft
Silicon Valley Bank to Be Acquired by First Citizens After Biggest US Bank Collapse Since 2008

Related Stories

There's No Such Thing as Artificial Intelligence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Nothing Ear 2 First Impressions: What’s New?
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  4. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  5. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  6. WhatsApp KBC Scam: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  7. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders and Specifications Leak Online
  10. Vivo X Fold 2 Just Beat AnTuTu's Highest-Ever Benchmark Score: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Neuralink Said to Approach US Neurosurgery Centre as Potential Human Clinical Trials Partner
  2. DeFi Platform Kokomo Finance Mysteriously Vanishes from Public Domain, $4 Million Rug Pull Suspected: Reports
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Spotted On AnTuTu, Sets Benchmark Score Record With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Cybercriminals Using ChatGPT Popularity to Spread Malware via Facebook Accounts, CloudSEK Says
  5. Sun Mobility Partners With Zomato to Power 50,000 Electric 2-Wheelers Over Next Two Years
  6. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Receive Rs. 5,000 Discount From April 1 in India: All Details
  7. PETA Condemns Death of Horse on Set of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
  8. OnePlus, Oppo Planning to Exit Some European Markets and the UK: Report
  9. Baidu Unveils New Capabilities for AI-Powered Ernie Chatbot in Closed-Door Meeting
  10. Dead by Daylight Mobile Removed From App Store and Google Play Store in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.