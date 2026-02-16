Technology News
Lava Bold N2 India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusively Available via Amazon

Lava Bold N2 will be available for purchase in India in at least two colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

Lava Bold N2 will feature a 13-megapixel camera on the back

  • Lava Bold N2 will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Lava Bold N2 is teased to sport a flat rear panel
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Lava Bold N2 will be launched in India later this week, the Noida-based smartphone maker announced on Monday. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be exclusively available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in two colour options. The smartphone will succeed last year's Lava Bold N1, which was unveiled in India in May 2025 with a Unisoc 9863A chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The company recently confirmed that the Bold N2 will ship with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel main camera.

Lava Bold N2 India Launch Date Set for February 17

In a post on X, the Noida-based smartphone maker has announced that its upcoming Lava Bold N2 will be launched in India on February 17 at 12pm local time. The launch of the handset has been teased with the tagline “Be Fearless, Be Bold”.

The smartphone maker has also announced that the new Bold N2 will be exclusively available for purchase in the country via Amazon. However, the company has yet to reveal other details, including the display size, battery capacity, chipset, and pricing details, of the soon-to-be-unveiled Lava Bold N2.

This comes soon after the Indian smartphone maker teased that the Lava Bold N2 will be launched in India soon. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone was made live on Amazon, which reveals that it would be available for purchase in the country in at least grey and black colourways, along with its design.

The Lava Bold N2 is teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. Moreover, the phone is confirmed to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, paired with an LED flash.

In terms of design, the company branding will be placed on the bottom-left of the flat rear panel. The Lava Bold N2 is shown to feature a flat metal frame. It will also feature a power button and volume controls on the right side. The Bold N2 is also teased to ship with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille on the bottom.

The phone is set to succeed the Lava Bold N1, which was launched in India in May 2025 with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999. It is offered in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colourways. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. A Unisoc 9863A chipset powers the handset, which is paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

Government Green Lights Rs. 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds 2.0 Under the Startup India Mission
