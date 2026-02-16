Technology News
Samsung's 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold Design Revealed via Leaked One UI 9 Animations

Samsung Wide Galaxy Z Fold is reportedly associated with the model number SM-F971U.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 14:59 IST
Samsung's 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold Design Revealed via Leaked One UI 9 Animations

Samsung's 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold is likely to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8

Highlights
  • Samsung Wide Galaxy Z Fold design leaked online
  • It has a selfie camera cutout on both the front and inner displays
  • Samsung Wide Galaxy Z Fold may support 25W wireless charging
Samsung is expected to be working on a new foldable smartphone dubbed Samsung 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold. The book-style foldable is expected to debut alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the second half of the year. Now, animations spotted in the One UI 9 appear to show the foldable's overall form factor and an early glimpse of its design. The rumoured handset is said to feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It may support 25W wireless charging. Samsung is likely to position the Wide Galaxy Z Fold as a competitor to the anticipated iPhone Fold.

Samsung's Wide Galaxy Z Fold Design (Expected)

Animations in One UI 9 APKs accessed by Android Authority and Telegram user @wr3ckl3ss hint at the design of Samsung's Wide Galaxy Z Fold. These animations show the opening and closing of the phone, highlighting its wide aspect ratio and overall form factor. It appears to have a selfie camera cutout on both the front and inner displays, resembling the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It appears to have a larger internal screen.

samsung wide galaxy z fold android authority Samsung Wide Galaxy Z Fold

Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The animations are reportedly linked to the internal codename H8, believed to correspond to model number SM-F971U, which could be associated with the Wide Galaxy Z Fold. The animations show the phone in both light and dark themes. The presence of the device in One UI 9 suggests that Samsung may be preparing for an imminent launch.

The purported Wide Galaxy Z Fold is expected to go official in July or August this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company is reportedly planning to produce 1 million units of the phone. It will directly compete with Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is rumoured to be released in September.

Samsung's rumoured Wide Galaxy Z Fold is likely to come with a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It is said to support 25W wireless charging. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming months, ahead of its anticipated debut.

Further reading: Samsung Wide Fold, Samsung Wide Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung Wide Galaxy Z Fold Specifications, Samsung, One UI 9, One UI 9 Animations
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung’s 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold Design Revealed via Leaked One UI 9 Animations
