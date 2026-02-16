Samsung is expected to be working on a new foldable smartphone dubbed Samsung 'Wide' Galaxy Z Fold. The book-style foldable is expected to debut alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the second half of the year. Now, animations spotted in the One UI 9 appear to show the foldable's overall form factor and an early glimpse of its design. The rumoured handset is said to feature a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It may support 25W wireless charging. Samsung is likely to position the Wide Galaxy Z Fold as a competitor to the anticipated iPhone Fold.

Samsung's Wide Galaxy Z Fold Design (Expected)

Animations in One UI 9 APKs accessed by Android Authority and Telegram user @wr3ckl3ss hint at the design of Samsung's Wide Galaxy Z Fold. These animations show the opening and closing of the phone, highlighting its wide aspect ratio and overall form factor. It appears to have a selfie camera cutout on both the front and inner displays, resembling the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It appears to have a larger internal screen.

Photo Credit: Android Authority

The animations are reportedly linked to the internal codename H8, believed to correspond to model number SM-F971U, which could be associated with the Wide Galaxy Z Fold. The animations show the phone in both light and dark themes. The presence of the device in One UI 9 suggests that Samsung may be preparing for an imminent launch.

The purported Wide Galaxy Z Fold is expected to go official in July or August this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company is reportedly planning to produce 1 million units of the phone. It will directly compete with Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is rumoured to be released in September.

Samsung's rumoured Wide Galaxy Z Fold is likely to come with a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 5.4-inch cover screen. It is said to support 25W wireless charging. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming months, ahead of its anticipated debut.