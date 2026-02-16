Kingdom Come: Deliverance has received a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Deep Silver announced and shadow dropped the updated and enhanced version of the RPG on current-gen consoles on Friday. Existing owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the new version for free, Warhorse confirmed.

The next-gen update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance improves the game's performance to 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. It also brings improved visual fidelity and graphical features, including upscaled 4K resolution, better textures and more.

The next-gen update is now out as part of Patch 1.9.7 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The update improves visual quality of Kingdom Come: Deliverance using ‘PC Ultra' quality as a baseline, according to patch notes shared by Warhorse and Deep Silver. The patch improves existing graphical features and adds new graphical features, previously only available on the PC version of the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Next-Gen Update Features

Graphical improvements include improved quality of assets; higher resolution textures and models; support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) v1.2; upscaled 4K resolution, and improved 1440p native resolution.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance's next-gen update also supports cross-generation save game transfer, so you can port over your saves from PS4 or Xbox One. The updated version also gets a host of localisation features, including Japanese and Czech voice overs. Additionally, the update also issues a variety of stability improvements and bug fixes for gameplay and UI.

The next-gen update for Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now available to download on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X for existing owners. For new players, it available for purchase on PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts. Additionally, the RPG is now also available on Xbox Game Pass to all subscribers. A physical version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition, which includes the base game and all expansions, will be released May 15, 2026, Deep Silver confirmed.

The next-gen update for the RPG was revealed and released without prior announcement as part of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 anniversary celebrations. The update also appeared in a PlayStation Store leak last month.

Last week, Warhorse and Deep Silver announced that KCD 2, which launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 4, 2025, had sold over 5 million copies.