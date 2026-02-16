Realme has confirmed the India launch date of the Realme P4 Lite and revealed several key details ahead of its debut. The company has shared the handset's design, colour options, and core specifications through an official listing. The upcoming phone will focus on battery performance, durability, and everyday features, while also offering a high refresh rate display and AI-backed tools. Realme has also highlighted charging support, audio upgrades, and an IP54-rated build as part of the package.

Realme P4 Lite Will Launch in India on February 20

The Realme P4 Lite will launch in India on February 20 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed via a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone. The Realme P4 Lite will be offered in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue finishes.

In terms of design, the Realme P4 Lite features a flat frame and sports a dual rear camera layout with two large circular modules. The back panel also includes a ring-style Pulse Light that supports multiple interactions, along with nine colour options and five glowing modes.

On the front, the Realme P4 Lite has slim bezels and a water drop-style notch. It will boast a 6.74-inch Eye Comfort display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 563 nits peak brightness. Realme also highlights Smart Touch support for accurate input with wet hands, oily hands, gloves, or waterproof covers. The handset also supports Always-On Display.

According to the official listing, the Realme P4 Lite will run on an octa-core 12nm chipset with 1.8GHz cores and an AnTuTu score of around 280,000. It supports up to 18GB of dynamic RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will ship with Realme UI based on Android 15 and includes AI features such as AI Boost, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, and Circle to Search. It will also come with the Mini Capsule feature.

For photography, the Realme P4 Lite will carry a 13-megapixel AI rear camera. Audio features will include up to 300 percent Ultra Volume, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and a Speaker Cleaner function that uses vibration to remove water buildup.

The Realme P4 Lite will be backed by a 6,300mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to two days of heavy usage. It is said to support 15W fast charging and 6W reverse charging through a USB Type-C port. The company has confirmed that the phone will ship with a charger in the box.

In terms of durability, the Realme P4 Lite has passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance testing and is rated to withstand drops of up to 1.8m. It will also come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is said to measure 7.94mm in thickness and weigh 201g.