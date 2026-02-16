Technology News
English Edition

Realme P4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

The Realme P4 Lite will run on an octa-core 12nm chipset with 1.8GHz cores and an AnTuTu score of around 280,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 14:23 IST
Realme P4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Lite will come in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz Eye Comfort display
  • Pulse Light ring offers nine colours and five glowing interaction modes
  • Realme packs a 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging and reverse charging
Advertisement

Realme has confirmed the India launch date of the Realme P4 Lite and revealed several key details ahead of its debut. The company has shared the handset's design, colour options, and core specifications through an official listing. The upcoming phone will focus on battery performance, durability, and everyday features, while also offering a high refresh rate display and AI-backed tools. Realme has also highlighted charging support, audio upgrades, and an IP54-rated build as part of the package.

Realme P4 Lite Will Launch in India on February 20

The Realme P4 Lite will launch in India on February 20 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed via a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone. The Realme P4 Lite will be offered in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue finishes.

In terms of design, the Realme P4 Lite features a flat frame and sports a dual rear camera layout with two large circular modules. The back panel also includes a ring-style Pulse Light that supports multiple interactions, along with nine colour options and five glowing modes.

On the front, the Realme P4 Lite has slim bezels and a water drop-style notch. It will boast a 6.74-inch Eye Comfort display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 563 nits peak brightness. Realme also highlights Smart Touch support for accurate input with wet hands, oily hands, gloves, or waterproof covers. The handset also supports Always-On Display.

According to the official listing, the Realme P4 Lite will run on an octa-core 12nm chipset with 1.8GHz cores and an AnTuTu score of around 280,000. It supports up to 18GB of dynamic RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone will ship with Realme UI based on Android 15 and includes AI features such as AI Boost, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, and Circle to Search. It will also come with the Mini Capsule feature.

For photography, the Realme P4 Lite will carry a 13-megapixel AI rear camera. Audio features will include up to 300 percent Ultra Volume, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and a Speaker Cleaner function that uses vibration to remove water buildup.

The Realme P4 Lite will be backed by a 6,300mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to two days of heavy usage. It is said to support 15W fast charging and 6W reverse charging through a USB Type-C port. The company has confirmed that the phone will ship with a charger in the box.

In terms of durability, the Realme P4 Lite has passed MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance testing and is rated to withstand drops of up to 1.8m. It will also come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is said to measure 7.94mm in thickness and weigh 201g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme P4 Lite, Realme P4 Lite India Launch, Realme P4 Lite Design, Realme P4 Lite Colour Options, Realme P4 Lite Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Kingdom Come: Deliverance's Free Next-Gen Update on PS5, Xbox Series S/X Is Now Out
Realme P4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26+ Reportedly Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X300 FE Reportedly Bags IMDA and TUV Certifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Anthropic's First Indian Office in Bengaluru Is Now Open
  4. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in 'Playful Colors' in March
  5. Lava Bold N2 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
  6. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Price Details, Launch Date and Colour Options Leaked
  2. X Building Smart 'Cashtags' to Let Users Check Cryptocurrency Prices in Real-Time
  3. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Listing on IMEI Database Suggests a Galaxy A26 Successor Is on the Way
  4. Anthropic Inaugurates First Indian Office in Bengaluru, Starts Hiring Local Talent
  5. Apple Tipped to Adopt Samsung's Privacy Display Technology for MacBook Models by 2029
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series Tipped to Launch in H2 2026 With Built-In Magnets for Wireless Charging
  7. AMD and TCS to Co-Develop Helios AI Data Centre Architecture, Deliver 200MW Data Centre Blueprint
  8. Tecno Spark 50 4G Tipped to Launch Globally Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
  9. Lava Bold N2 India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusively Available via Amazon
  10. Government Green Lights Rs. 10,000 Crore Fund of Funds 2.0 Under the Startup India Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »