Vivo X300 FE Reportedly Bags IMDA and TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

The appearance of the Vivo X300 FE handset on the database strongly suggests that its official global launch is approaching soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 February 2026 14:06 IST
Vivo X300 FE Reportedly Bags IMDA and TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X300 FE is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 FE's IMDA listing hints at 90W wired fast charging support
  • The purported handset is also said to feature NFC connectivity
  • It could debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo S50 Pro Mini
The Vivo X200 FE was launched in the global markets on June 23, 2025, and details about its anticipated successor are now surfacing. The purported handset, ubiquitously known as the Vivo X300 FE, has been spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms for several countries, revealing some of its charging and networking specifications. The Vivo X300 FE is confirmed to support NFC capability and could come with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo X300 FE IMDA, TUV Listing

In an XpertPick report, tipster @ZionsAnvin claims that the Vivo X300 FE with model number V2537 has been listed on the TUV Rheinland database. The listing hints at support for 90W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the listing at the time of publishing this story.

In a separate development, the purported handset was also allegedly discovered on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. Based on the listing, the Vivo X300 FE will debut with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC capabilities, though no further details have been revealed.

The

The upcoming Vivo X300 FE is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which was released in December 2025, priced at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 48,000) and CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants. Its top-end option costs CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 55,000), while offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1,216x2,640 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 94.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony camera, a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto lens, and an unspecified ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Vivo S50 Pro Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Further reading: Vivo X300 FE, Vivo X300 FE India Launch, Vivo X300 FE Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
