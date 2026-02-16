The Vivo X200 FE was launched in the global markets on June 23, 2025, and details about its anticipated successor are now surfacing. The purported handset, ubiquitously known as the Vivo X300 FE, has been spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms for several countries, revealing some of its charging and networking specifications. The Vivo X300 FE is confirmed to support NFC capability and could come with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo X300 FE IMDA, TUV Listing

In an XpertPick report, tipster @ZionsAnvin claims that the Vivo X300 FE with model number V2537 has been listed on the TUV Rheinland database. The listing hints at support for 90W wired fast charging. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the listing at the time of publishing this story.

In a separate development, the purported handset was also allegedly discovered on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. Based on the listing, the Vivo X300 FE will debut with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC capabilities, though no further details have been revealed.

The upcoming Vivo X300 FE is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which was released in December 2025, priced at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 48,000) and CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants. Its top-end option costs CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 55,000), while offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1,216x2,640 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 94.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony camera, a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto lens, and an unspecified ultra-wide-angle camera. The handset sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.