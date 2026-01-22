Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Premium Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI, and More Brands

Amazon has rolled out discounts of up to 45 percent on high-performance gaming laptops during the sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 January 2026 16:14 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Premium Gaming Laptops From Asus, MSI, and More Brands

Gaming laptops from HP, Asus, Acer, and other brands are available with discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is ending today in India
  • Premium gaming laptops are available at reduced prices
  • Buyers can get exchange bonuses up to Rs. 10,000
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has entered its final day in India. The e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, which began on January 16, offers lucrative deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and more. The sale features great deals for gamers as well, bringing gaming consoles, controllers and other gaming peripherals at a discounted price. So, if budget is not a factor and a premium gaming laptop is on your wishlist, then there are great deals on gaming laptops from top brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, MSI and others, which can be availed of during the Amazon sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Asus V16 RTX 5050 laptop as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. With a list price of Rs. 1,25,990, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 99,990. The gaming laptop is powered by a 14th Generation Intel Core 7 processor, paired with Nvidia RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

However, if a good all-in-one (AIO) PC is on your wishlist, then you can check out our picks here. There are also offers on slim and light laptops

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Premium Gaming Laptops

Amazon has rolled out discounts of up to 45 percent on high-performance gaming laptops. Apart from direct price cuts, customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. However, the final amount will vary depending on the model and condition of the product you're trading in, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Asus ROG Strix U Rs. 2,75,990 Rs. 2,75,490 Buy Here
HP Omen Rs. 1,62,996 Rs. 1,21,490 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ Rs. 1,62,090 Rs. 108,490 Buy Here
MSI Katana Rs. 1,28,990 Rs. 98,490 Buy Here
Asus V16 RTX 5050 Rs. 1,25,990 Rs. 99,990 Buy Here
Acer Nitro V Rs. 1,25,599 Rs. 95,490 Buy Here
Asus TUF RTX 5060 Rs. 1,73,990 Rs. 1,42,490 Buy Here

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

