The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has entered its final day in India. The e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, which began on January 16, offers lucrative deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and more. The sale features great deals for gamers as well, bringing gaming consoles, controllers and other gaming peripherals at a discounted price. So, if budget is not a factor and a premium gaming laptop is on your wishlist, then there are great deals on gaming laptops from top brands like Asus, HP, Lenovo, MSI and others, which can be availed of during the Amazon sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Asus V16 RTX 5050 laptop as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. With a list price of Rs. 1,25,990, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 99,990. The gaming laptop is powered by a 14th Generation Intel Core 7 processor, paired with Nvidia RTX 5050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

However, if a good all-in-one (AIO) PC is on your wishlist, then you can check out our picks here. There are also offers on slim and light laptops

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Premium Gaming Laptops

Amazon has rolled out discounts of up to 45 percent on high-performance gaming laptops. Apart from direct price cuts, customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. However, the final amount will vary depending on the model and condition of the product you're trading in, as well as the availability of the offer at your location.

Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI on eligible products, in case they don't want to pay the entire amount upfront.

