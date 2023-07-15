Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Prime Day Sale 2023 is here and there are plenty of discounts and deals on Bluetooth speakers. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is open on July 15 and July 16, but only for Prime members. Apart from the usual sale offers, interested buyers can get an extra 10 percent discount on select SBI and ICICI bank cards. Moreover, there are exchange discounts on select items, depending on the condition and quality of the old product. As the Day 2 of the sale begins, customers need to hurry up to buy their favourite products at best discounts.

For Bluetooth speakers, Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale event is offering some great deals. With up to 60 percent off on Bluetooth speakers, the Prime Day 2023 Sale offers the perfect price cuts you might be looking for. To help our readers further, here is a curated list of some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Discounts, deals on Bluetooth speakers

For those who love antique-looking accessories, Marshall's Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker is a perfect choice. The speaker offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and can be connected to a device placed up to 30 feet away. It features a retro look, and also comes with an inbuilt subwoofer speaker. For smartphones and tablets, this is one of the most recommended speakers. It is backed by a single lithium ion battery. The Bluetooth speaker is available in two colour variants — black and white.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,989 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

If you are a party animal who's looking for a speaker with a dynamic light show, we suggest you to invest in Philips Audio TAX5206 Bluetooth Party Speaker. You can connect this speaker to smartphone, tablets and laptops, and also to guitar and mic. The multimedia speaker can be connected to devices using Bluetooth. It is said to offer up to 14 hours of playback time.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,790 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Bose is providing the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker in several colour options. This speaker is a perfect addition to your outdoor getaways. It gets IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and the inbuilt battery is claimed to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity on the speaker can be paired to devices within 30 feet.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 15,900)

For karaoke nights, the Blaupunkt TS120 Bluetooth tower speaker with remote control could be the ideal buy. The German audio company offers wood construction on this speaker, that is 24-inch tall. It gets three drivers in total that includes a woofer, mid speaker, and a silk tweeter. The touch control panel on the speaker can help you connect devices using USB cable, auxiliary cable, Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical cable. The speaker also supports FM radio.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,998 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Amazon Basics is offering a huge discount on its Bluetooth speaker, which is currently available at just Rs. 1,899, down from its original price of Rs. 3,999. It can be connected to devices in four different ways. This true wireless speaker can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

A cheaper alternative to Bluetooth speakers for home users is the Zebronics ZEB-VITA Wireless Bluetooth speaker, which comes with USB, SD Card, auxiliary, FM, TWS and Call Function support. The 10W portable speaker comes in Grey and Black colour variants.

Buy now at: Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.