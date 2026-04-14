Best Laser Printers Available in India Under Rs. 50,000

Purchasing the right laser printer that fits all your home and business requirements can be quite challenging these days. If your budget is under Rs. 50,000, there are multiple capable options from brands like HP, Canon, and Brother that deliver fast printing, multifunction features, different connectivity options and great overall value. Some models offer the latest printing technologies for printing, copying and scanning reports, marketing materials, envelopes, invoices, and shipping documents. The long-term toner cost also has to be considered before making the purchase.

Here are some of the top printers available in India under Rs. 50,000, including options like HP LaserJet Pro M501dn, HP LaserJet Pro M501dn, Canon ImageClass MF613CDW, HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw, and Brother DCP-L5510DN. Buyers can compare their print quality, price, specifications, print speed, and supported media sizes before making a purchase. The long-term toner cost must also be considered carefully before you select a printer..

HP LaserJet Pro M501dn

The HP LaserJet Pro M501d offers balanced features under the price tag of Rs. 50,000. This monochrome laser printer, designed for heavy printing needs, delivers print speeds of up to 45 pages per minute in black. The company says this model offers 65 pages per minute printing speed for A5-sized documents. It features 256MB of memory, and it can handle up to 1,200 sheets.

For security, the HP LaserJet Pro M501d allows PIN-enabled printing. It offers automatic duplex printing. It has an LCD panel and supports Ethernet and USB connectivity. The printer has a push button, and it uses an HP LaserJet Toner cartridge.

HP LaserJet Pro M501dn Price in India

You can buy the HP LaserJet Pro M501dn for Rs. 49,990. It is available on Amazon.

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw is another great option for business users with a budget of under Rs. 50,000. This monochrome laser printer has print, scan, and copy capabilities. It provides automatic duplex printing for two-sided output. You can avail a print speed of up to 40 pages per minute on A4 sheets in this model.

For connectivity, the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw offers Ethernet support and mobile printing features. It has a paper handling capacity of 350 sheets. The printer uses a 1200MHz processor and includes 512MB of memory. It also features a flatbed scanner with an automatic document feeder.

HP Jet Pro MFP 4104Dw Price in India

The HP Jet Pro MFP 4104Dw is priced at Rs. 33,319 in India.

Canon ImageClass MF613CDW

Canon ImageClass MF613CDW is another strong all-rounder available in India with solid performance under the Rs. 50,000 price bracket. Users can avail print, scan, and copy functionalities in this model. This printer supports automatic duplex printing. For connectivity, it provides Wi-Fi and LAN.

The Canon ImageClass MF613CDW offers a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute for both monochrome and colour documents. It offers a print resolution of up to 600x600 dpi. The printer sports a 2-line LCD panel and carries up to 1GB of memory. The printer has an automatic document feeder.

Canon ImageClass MF613CDW Price in India

Canon ImageClass MF613CDW is priced at Rs. 49,990 in India.

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw

The HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw is a multifunctional printer with printing, scanning, and photocopying capabilities in a single device. This colour laser printer also supports automatic duplex printing. It delivers speeds of up to 25 pages per minute for both black and colour prints.

For printing, the HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw offers Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity. It also includes a USB flash drive port for direct printing. This machine delivers output with 600x600 resolution. It measures 13.8 Kilograms.

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw

The HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw is priced at Rs. 32,999.

Brother DCP-L5510DN

The Brother DCP-L5510DN is a monochrome laser all-in-one printer designed for both home and office use. This machine combines print, scan, and copy functions. It also offers automatic duplex printing. The printer has a print speed of up to 48 pages per minute. It uses Brother Genuine TN920XXL, and the company says it can print up to 11,000 pages.

The Brother DCP-L5510DN has a 250-sheet main paper tray and a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. The printer has a USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, and it also has a Gigabit Ethernet interface. It supports mobile printing as well.

Brother DCP-L5510DN Price in India

The Brother DCP-L5510DN is priced at Rs. 43,490.

FAQs

1. What functions does the HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw support?

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw can be used for printing, scanning, and copying.

2. What is the printing speed of Canon ImageClass MF613CDW?

The Canon ImageClass MF613CDW offers a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute.

3. Does the Brother DCP-L5510DN support duplex printing?

Yes, the Brother DCP-L5510DN offers automatic duplex printing.