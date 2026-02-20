Technology News
English Edition

Top Colour Laserjet Printers for Students and Professionals in India

Unlike inkjet models, laser printers are built for speed, sharper text, and lower cost per page over time.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 February 2026 18:29 IST
Top Colour Laserjet Printers for Students and Professionals in India

Photo Credit: HP

Top Colour Laserjet Printers for Students and Professionals in India include models from HP and Canon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Each model supports fast automatic duplex printing
  • High duty cycles handle demanding print volumes
  • High yield toner options lower long term costs
Advertisement

Whether you are a student printing assignments and project reports or a professional handling presentations, invoices, and client documents, a reliable colour laser printer can make a big difference. Unlike inkjet models, laser printers are built for speed, sharper text, and lower cost per page over time. If you regularly print in colour and need features like automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing support, investing in the right machine is worth it.

In this list, we have rounded up some of the top colour LaserJet printers available in India right now. From compact print-only options for small workspaces to fully featured multifunction models with scan, copy, and advanced security tools, these picks balance performance, connectivity, duty cycle, and long-term running costs to suit both students and working professionals.

HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw offers print speeds of up to 25 pages per minute in both black and colour, with a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi. The printer supports automatic duplex printing to save paper and handles a recommended monthly volume of 150 to 2,500 pages, with a maximum duty cycle of up to 40,000 pages. It uses four HP TerraJet toner cartridges and supports high-yield options for lower running costs.hp 203 dw hp inline hp

The printer also provides strong connectivity and paper handling features. It includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 2.0, along with mobile printing support through HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. It offers a 250-sheet main input tray, a priority feed slot, and up to 100-sheet output capacity. With IP-grade security protocols, 256 MB memory, and broad operating system compatibility, it is designed for efficient and secure office use.

 

HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw Price in India

The HP Colour Laserjet Pro Printer 3203dw costs Rs. 35,990.

HP Colour Laserjet Pro Laser Printer 3303sdw

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is claimed to handle a monthly volume of 150 to 2,500 pages and supports a duty cycle of up to 40,000 pages. The printer produces up to 25 pages per minute in black and colour at 600 x 600 dpi resolution. It also features automatic two-sided printing, a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, and HP TerraJet toner cartridges with high-yield options.hp 3303 sdw hp inline hp

For connectivity, the printer includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB support, along with mobile printing via HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. A 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen allows easy navigation. The device offers a 250-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output capacity, and flatbed plus ADF scanning with up to 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution. It comes with 512 MB memory and wide operating system compatibility for office use.

 

HP Colour Laserjet Pro Laser Printer 3303sdw Price in India

The HP Colour Laserjet Pro Laser Printer 3303sdw is currently priced in India at Rs. 51,999.

Brother DCP-L3560CDW Colour Laser Printer

The Brother DCP-L3560CDW is a colour LED multifunction printer built for office productivity. It supports print, scan, and copy functions with speeds of up to 26 or 27 pages per minute and automatic two-sided printing. Print resolution reaches up to 600 x 2,400 dpi, and the first print comes out in under 13.5 seconds. It includes a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, a 250-sheet input tray, and high-yield toner options for lower running costs.brother colour laser brother inline brother

The printer offers USB, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, and dual-band wireless connectivity. It supports AirPrint, Mopria, and Brother iPrint and Scan for mobile printing. A 3.5-inch colour touchscreen and 512MB memory ensure smooth operation. Security features such as Secure Print and Active Directory support make it suitable for shared office use.

 

Brother DCP-L3560CDW Colour Laser Printer Price in India

In India, the Brother DCP-L3560CDW Colour Laser Printer is currently available for purchase at Rs. 43,990.

HP Colour Laser 150nw Printer

The HP Colour Laser 150nw is a compact colour laser printer, which offers print-only functionality with speeds of up to 19 pages per minute (black) and 4 pages per minute (colour). Print resolution reaches up to 600 x 600 dpi, and manual two-sided printing is available through driver support. The device is suited for light usage, with a recommended monthly volume of 100 to 500 pages and a maximum duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages.hp 150nw hp inline hp

In terms of connectivity, the printer comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Fast Ethernet, and USB 2.0 support. It enables mobile printing via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Google Cloud Print, and other compatible apps. The printer includes a 150-sheet input tray and a 50-sheet output bin, and it supports various media types up to 220g per square metre. With 64MB of memory and a straightforward LED control panel, it delivers dependable colour printing for small workspaces.

 

HP Colour Laser 150nw Printer Price in India

The HP Colour Laser 150nw Printer price in India is set at Rs. 33,990.

Canon imageCLASS MF645CX Laser Colour Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx produces up to 21 pages per minute on A4 and comes with built-in automatic duplex printing. Output quality is rated at 600 x 600 dpi, with image refinement technology delivering up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi equivalent resolution. A 50-sheet duplex automatic document feeder and a 250-sheet paper cassette support everyday document handling, while duplex scan speeds reach up to 51.2 images per minute in mono.canon colour laser canon inline canon

A 5-inch WVGA colour touchscreen and 1GB of memory ensure responsive operation. The printer supports USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with mobile printing through AirPrint, Mopria, Google Cloud Print, and Canon PRINT Business. It includes security tools such as Secure Print and network access controls. With a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages and optional high-yield toner cartridges, it is built to manage consistent office printing demands.

 

Canon imageCLASS MF645CX Laser Colour Printer Price in India

Currently, the Canon imageCLASS MF645CX Laser Colour Printer is listed in India at Rs. 69,850.

FAQs

1. Are colour laser printers better than inkjet printers for students and office use?

Colour laser printers are generally faster and offer lower cost per page over time. They are ideal for high volume document printing, sharper text output, and consistent colour performance compared to most inkjet models.

2. Do these printers support wireless and mobile printing?

Yes, most models in this list support Wi Fi connectivity and mobile printing through apps like Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart, or brand-specific solutions, making it easy to print directly from smartphones and laptops.

3. What is duplex printing and why is it important?

Duplex printing allows automatic two-sided printing. It helps save paper, reduces printing costs, and is especially useful for assignments, reports, and office documents.

4. Which printer is best for light home use?

For light home or student use, compact models like the HP Colour Laser 150nw are suitable, as they support lower monthly volumes and offer essential wireless printing features at a relatively lower price point.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Top Colour Laserjet Printers in India, Top Colour Laserjet Printers, HP, Brother, Canon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Top Colour Laserjet Printers for Students and Professionals in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When Xiaomi Will Launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Globally
  2. Xiaomi Teases a New Computing Device, New Tablet Expected to Launch Soon
  3. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  4. Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max Colour Options, Design Leaked Online
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased; Might Launch With This Chip
  6. Realme P4 Lite With 6,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  7. Vivo V70 Elite Review: Vivo's V-Series Goes 'Elite'
  8. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to Bixby
  9. Hello Bachhon Set for OTT Release on Netflix: See Details
  10. Redmi A7 Bags Thailand's NBTC Certification, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
  2. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
  3. Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Starrer Online?
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected
  5. Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online
  6. Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected to Debut
  7. Google Blocked 266 Million Risky App Installs, Prevented 1.75 Million Policy-Violating Apps in 2025
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased on Flipkart; Leaked Marketing Image Hints at Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  9. Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Ability to Execute Complex Tasks; Pomelli Gets New Photoshoot Feature
  10. Theatre: The Myth of Reality OTT Release: Where to Watch Kerala Film Critics Award-Winning Movie Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »