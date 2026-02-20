Top Colour Laserjet Printers for Students and Professionals in India

Whether you are a student printing assignments and project reports or a professional handling presentations, invoices, and client documents, a reliable colour laser printer can make a big difference. Unlike inkjet models, laser printers are built for speed, sharper text, and lower cost per page over time. If you regularly print in colour and need features like automatic duplex printing, wireless connectivity, and mobile printing support, investing in the right machine is worth it.

In this list, we have rounded up some of the top colour LaserJet printers available in India right now. From compact print-only options for small workspaces to fully featured multifunction models with scan, copy, and advanced security tools, these picks balance performance, connectivity, duty cycle, and long-term running costs to suit both students and working professionals.

HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw offers print speeds of up to 25 pages per minute in both black and colour, with a print resolution of up to 600 x 600 dpi. The printer supports automatic duplex printing to save paper and handles a recommended monthly volume of 150 to 2,500 pages, with a maximum duty cycle of up to 40,000 pages. It uses four HP TerraJet toner cartridges and supports high-yield options for lower running costs.

The printer also provides strong connectivity and paper handling features. It includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 2.0, along with mobile printing support through HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. It offers a 250-sheet main input tray, a priority feed slot, and up to 100-sheet output capacity. With IP-grade security protocols, 256 MB memory, and broad operating system compatibility, it is designed for efficient and secure office use.

HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw Price in India

The HP Colour Laserjet Pro Printer 3203dw costs Rs. 35,990.

HP Colour Laserjet Pro Laser Printer 3303sdw

The HP Colour LaserJet Pro MFP 3303sdw is claimed to handle a monthly volume of 150 to 2,500 pages and supports a duty cycle of up to 40,000 pages. The printer produces up to 25 pages per minute in black and colour at 600 x 600 dpi resolution. It also features automatic two-sided printing, a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, and HP TerraJet toner cartridges with high-yield options.

For connectivity, the printer includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB support, along with mobile printing via HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. A 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen allows easy navigation. The device offers a 250-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output capacity, and flatbed plus ADF scanning with up to 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution. It comes with 512 MB memory and wide operating system compatibility for office use.

HP Colour Laserjet Pro Laser Printer 3303sdw Price in India

The HP Colour Laserjet Pro Laser Printer 3303sdw is currently priced in India at Rs. 51,999.

Brother DCP-L3560CDW Colour Laser Printer

The Brother DCP-L3560CDW is a colour LED multifunction printer built for office productivity. It supports print, scan, and copy functions with speeds of up to 26 or 27 pages per minute and automatic two-sided printing. Print resolution reaches up to 600 x 2,400 dpi, and the first print comes out in under 13.5 seconds. It includes a 50-sheet automatic document feeder, a 250-sheet input tray, and high-yield toner options for lower running costs.

The printer offers USB, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, and dual-band wireless connectivity. It supports AirPrint, Mopria, and Brother iPrint and Scan for mobile printing. A 3.5-inch colour touchscreen and 512MB memory ensure smooth operation. Security features such as Secure Print and Active Directory support make it suitable for shared office use.

Brother DCP-L3560CDW Colour Laser Printer Price in India

In India, the Brother DCP-L3560CDW Colour Laser Printer is currently available for purchase at Rs. 43,990.

HP Colour Laser 150nw Printer

The HP Colour Laser 150nw is a compact colour laser printer, which offers print-only functionality with speeds of up to 19 pages per minute (black) and 4 pages per minute (colour). Print resolution reaches up to 600 x 600 dpi, and manual two-sided printing is available through driver support. The device is suited for light usage, with a recommended monthly volume of 100 to 500 pages and a maximum duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages.

In terms of connectivity, the printer comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Fast Ethernet, and USB 2.0 support. It enables mobile printing via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, Google Cloud Print, and other compatible apps. The printer includes a 150-sheet input tray and a 50-sheet output bin, and it supports various media types up to 220g per square metre. With 64MB of memory and a straightforward LED control panel, it delivers dependable colour printing for small workspaces.

HP Colour Laser 150nw Printer Price in India

The HP Colour Laser 150nw Printer price in India is set at Rs. 33,990.

Canon imageCLASS MF645CX Laser Colour Printer

The Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx produces up to 21 pages per minute on A4 and comes with built-in automatic duplex printing. Output quality is rated at 600 x 600 dpi, with image refinement technology delivering up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi equivalent resolution. A 50-sheet duplex automatic document feeder and a 250-sheet paper cassette support everyday document handling, while duplex scan speeds reach up to 51.2 images per minute in mono.

A 5-inch WVGA colour touchscreen and 1GB of memory ensure responsive operation. The printer supports USB, Gigabit Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with mobile printing through AirPrint, Mopria, Google Cloud Print, and Canon PRINT Business. It includes security tools such as Secure Print and network access controls. With a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages and optional high-yield toner cartridges, it is built to manage consistent office printing demands.

Canon imageCLASS MF645CX Laser Colour Printer Price in India

Currently, the Canon imageCLASS MF645CX Laser Colour Printer is listed in India at Rs. 69,850.

FAQs

1. Are colour laser printers better than inkjet printers for students and office use?

Colour laser printers are generally faster and offer lower cost per page over time. They are ideal for high volume document printing, sharper text output, and consistent colour performance compared to most inkjet models.

2. Do these printers support wireless and mobile printing?

Yes, most models in this list support Wi Fi connectivity and mobile printing through apps like Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart, or brand-specific solutions, making it easy to print directly from smartphones and laptops.

3. What is duplex printing and why is it important?

Duplex printing allows automatic two-sided printing. It helps save paper, reduces printing costs, and is especially useful for assignments, reports, and office documents.

4. Which printer is best for light home use?

For light home or student use, compact models like the HP Colour Laser 150nw are suitable, as they support lower monthly volumes and offer essential wireless printing features at a relatively lower price point.