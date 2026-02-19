Best Wireless Laser Printers With Wi-Fi and Mobile Printing in 2026

After the popularity of remote work culture, online businesses and online classes, the demand for printers in modern homes has surged. Whether for setting up a home office, preparing study materials or building a small business, a printer is a very basic and primary investment. Wireless laser printers with Wi-Fi and mobile printing offer more speed and convenience compared to traditional wired printers. Wi-Fi-enabled models let multiple users connect to the device and take printouts without clutter, which is the most preferred feature for shared workplaces. With AirPrint, Mopria, Mobile Connect and other specific apps by different brands, users can print directly from their smartphones, laptops or even tablets. This is useful for online business owners and professionals.

Currently, multiple brands like HP, Canon and Brother are selling wireless laser printers with support for Wi-Fi and mobile printing solutions. Here we have listed the best five laser printers with Wi-Fi and mobile printing available in the market right now.

HP 323sdnw

HP 323sdnw is an auto-duplex Wi-Fi laser printer with print, scan and copy functionalities. It features an LCD panel and delivers 30 pages per minute (ppm) printing speed. You will get 256MB of memory, and this monochrome model can be used for printing papers and envelopes in black ink. It is ideal for both high and low-volume printing and offers Wi-Fi connectivity and USB 2.0 compatibility for direct connections.

This HP printer features an 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. It has a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray and supports all media types, including A4, A5, A5 (LEF), among others.

HP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is priced at Rs. 24,499 in India. You can get this model through Amazon in a Black colourway.

HP Laser MFP 1188w

The second in this list is HP's Laser MFP 1188w wireless printer with printing, copying and scanning capabilities. So, users can print a monochrome document and scan it with a flatbed scanner. It offers both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. The machine offers up to 21ppm speed and boasts a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It comes with one-year warranty.

HP Laser MFP 1188w weighs 7.54kg, and it includes HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge with up to 1500-page yield. It features a two-line LCD panel featuring LED indicator lights nd 12 control panel buttons for navigation. It can be used for printing A4, A5, A5(LEF), B5 (JIS), Oficio, pages and C5, DL envelopes.

HP Laser MFP 1188w Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 1188w costs Rs. 17,999. It is available in the white shade.

Brother MFC-B7810DWB

The Brother MFC-B7810DWB is another popular A4 monochrome laser printer available in India with both Wi-Fi and mobile printing capabilities. It has a print speed of up to 34ppm, and that makes it suitable for home offices and small businesses. It supports USB 2.0, LAN, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, AirPrint, Mopria, and Brother Mobile Connect connectivity options. The printer features automatic two-sided printing and has an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF).

Like other popular Brother printers, this model also delivers maximum print resolution of up to 1,200X1,200 dpi. It boasts control buttons and a 2-line LCD screen for UI navigation. The machine has 256MB of onboard memory and a 250-sheet paper tray. It includes a full-capacity black toner cartridge with a yield of up to 2,600 pages. The printer weighs 12kg.

The Brother MFC-B7810DWB is priced at Rs. 31,990 in India

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw

HP's Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw is another popular wireless printer with an all-in-one solution for print, copy, and scan functions. It has USB 2.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth Low Energy for connectivity. It boasts HP Black Original LaserJet Tank Imaging Drum and is claimed to have a 5000-page toner yield. HP is providing 1-year limited hardware warranty for this model.

The HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw has a print speeds up to 22 ppm. It offers auto-duplex printing and a 40-sheet automatic document feeder. You can use it for all standard media sizes like A4, A5, A6, No.10/C5/DL/B5 Env, B5(JIS), B6 (JIS) and more. The printer has 250-sheet input and 100-sheet output capacity. It also boasts an LCD panel with two lights and 10 control panel buttons for easy navigation.

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw Price in India

HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw Printer is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Canon imageCLASS LBP243dw

Canon imageCLASS LBP243dw is a monochrome laser beam printer that offers print speeds of up to 36 pages per minute (A4) and 37 pages per minute (Letter). It has Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and USB 2.0 connectivity and supports automatic duplex printing. For duplex printing, the machine offers a printing speed of up to 30 pages per minute (A4) and 31 sheets per minute (Letter). The company recommends a monthly printing volume of 750 to 4,000 pages.

You can use it with the Canon Print Business app, Canon Print Service (Android), AirPrint, Mopria, and Microsoft Universal Print. With a print resolution of 600x600dpi, the Canon imageCLASS LBP243dw supports UFR II and PCL 6 print languages. It includes a 250-sheet cassette and a 100-sheet tray as standard. Users demanding more printing work can opt for the 550-sheet paper feeder that expands total input capacity up to 900 sheets.

Canon imageCLASS LBP243dw Price in India

Canon is currently selling the imageCLASS LBP243dw for Rs. 33,490.

Brother DCP-L2640DW

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is our last pick in this list with both Wi-Fi and mobile compatibility with both Android and IOS devices. This auto-duplex laser printer offers 34ppm printing speed and can handle all printing, scanning, copy functions. It has 256MB memory and a 250 sheet tray. It is compatible with all major operating systems including Windows, Mac and Linux.

In monochrome, it offers maximum print resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 dpi. It supports all standard media types and is compatible with the TN-2570XL Toner Cartridge. It provides two-sided printing and is considered ideal for home and small offices. Power wattage of the printer is 470 W.

Brother DCP-L2640DW Price in India

You can get the Brother DCP-L2640DW for Rs. 24,529. It is currently up for sale on Amazon in a Grey colour option.

FAQs

1. What are the benefits of a wireless laser printer?

Wireless laser printers allow multiple users to print without cable connections.

2. How do laser printers enable mobile printing?

Mobile printing is enabled through features like AirPrint, Mopria, and Wi-Fi Direct. It can be done through brand-specific apps as well.

3. Are there many options to pick from when buying a wireless laser printer for home offices or small businesses?

Yes, wireless laser printers are designed for home offices, small businesses and professionals.

4. Which brands sell Wi-Fi laser printers?

Companies like HP, Canon, and Brother sell a range of wireless laser printers with mobile printing support.