Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Starrer Online?

The series follows a modest physics teacher who stands up against an unfair and competitive system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2026 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix India

Hello Bachhon will premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2026, in Hindi, available with a subscription

Highlights
  • Streaming on Netflix from March 6, 2026
  • Inspired by the journey of educator Alakh Pandey
  • Stars Vineet Kumar Singh in a powerful lead role
Hello Bachhon is an emotional series that focuses on the power of education and how a dedicated teacher can impact young students. The show is an uplifting tale of a small-town Indian physics teacher who doesn't just want to complete the syllabus; he wants to help students truly understand science by teaching it in a fun way. With an incredible cast and a narrative that mixes motivation with realism, the series reflects the challenges, aspirations, and dreams of contemporary students across India.

When and Where to Watch Hello Bachhon

Hello Bachhon will premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2026, in Hindi. It will be available with a subscription to the streaming service.

Trailer and Plot of Hello Bachhon

The series follows a modest physics teacher who stands up against an unfair and competitive system, in turn motivating instead of pressuring students, advocating for educational reform, and illustrating the close emotional connection between teachers and students.

Cast and Crew of Hello Bachhon

The biographical drama series Hello Bachhon is directed by Pratish Mehta and created by Abhishek Yadav. Inspired by the life of educator Alakh Pandey, the series stars Vineet Kumar Singh in the leading role, with Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole in prominent supporting characters. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Netflix, its writing team includes Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Yadav, Vernaali, and Sandeep Singh.

Reception of Hello Bachhon

The series is attracting early buzz for its uplifting message and real-life inspiration and has no IMDb rating at this time; viewers will want a meaningful, inspirational drama.

 

Google Releases Gemini 3.1 Pro With Ability to Execute Complex Tasks; Pomelli Gets New Photoshoot Feature
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased on Flipkart; Leaked Marketing Image Hints at Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
