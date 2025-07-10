Dell Alienware 16 Aurora was launched in India on Thursday. The gaming laptop is said to have a travel-friendly design, with a starting weight of 2.49kg. It can be configured with up to Intel Core 7 Series 2 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU. The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora features a Cryo-Chamber design with dual fans for efficient thermal management. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz screen and comes with Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 7, and user-upgradable RAM and SSD slots.

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora Price in India, Availability

The price of Dell Alienware 16 Aurora in India begins at Rs. 1,29,990. The laptop will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon during the Prime Day 2025 sale which takes place on July 12-14.

Further, it will also be made available across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales along with multi-brand outlets starting July 17.

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora Features, Specifications

The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) anti-glare screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300 nits peak brightness. It is said to have a 30 ms Grey-to-Grey response time and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. In terms of dimensions, the laptop measures 265.43 x 356.98 x 18.6mm and weighs 2.49 kg.

Customers can configure the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora with up to Intel Core 7 240H processor, which features 10 cores and a 5.20GHz P-Core clock speed. It is complemented by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The laptop also has two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots for RAM expansion. It runs on Windows 11 as standard.

The company claims it has 80W Total Graphics Power (TGP), 45W Thermal Design Power (TDP), and 115W Total Performance Power (TPP).

For thermal management, the Dell Alienware gaming laptop is equipped with a Cryo-Chamber design which pulls in air through the keyboard into a chamber at the bottom of the chassis. As per the company, this design delivers a focused airflow over the core components. The thermal management system also comprises two fans with “ultra-thin” blades that pull air and redirect it through three copper heat pipes.

Connectivity options on the Dell Alienware 16 Aurora include an RJ-45 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side. It also has a DC-in port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with up to DisplayPort 1.4 support, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The laptop features an Alienware White Backlit keyboard with anti-ghost technology and 1.4mm key travel. It is paired with a multi-touch gesture touchpad with integrated scrolling support. Other features include an HD camera, dual-array microphones, dual 2W speakers, Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Dell Alienware 16 Aurora is backed by up to a 6-cell 96 Whr Lithium-ion battery. It ships with 130W 7.4mm barrel AC adapter as standard.