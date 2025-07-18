Dell has upgraded the Alienware Area 51, Aurora gaming laptops in India. The company has also brought the AMD-backed Dell Plus AI laptops to the country. The Alienware Area-51 is available in 16-inch and 18-inch variants with the latest Intel Core Ultra HX series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The Alienware 16X Aurora laptop is also available with up to Core Ultra 9 CPUs and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. Meanwhile, the new Dell Plus AI series include the Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus laptops, all powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

Alienware Area-51, Alienware 16X Aurora Price in India

The Alienware 16 Area-51 is priced at Rs. 3,09,990 for the base configuration, while the Alienware 18 Area-51 starts at Rs. 3,14,990, the company revealed in a press release. Meanwhile, the Alienware 16X Aurora starts at Rs. 1,76,990. They are available in the country via the Dell India website, Dell Exclusive Stores, and select retail stores like Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales.

Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus Price in India

Dell 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 76,940, while the Dell 16 Plus begins at Rs. 76,400. Notably, the Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus will cost you Rs. 87,670 for the base variant, the press release added. These laptops are available in the country via the same channels as the aforementioned Alienware laptops.

Alienware Area-51, Alienware 16X Aurora Features

The Alienware 18 Area-51 sports a 18-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) screen with a 300Hz refresh rate, a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 500 nits brightness level. Meanwhile, the Alienware 16 Area-51 features a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptops can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chipset paired with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. The laptops come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU featuring 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

Meanwhile, the Alienware 16X Aurora sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) anti-glare display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness level. It comes with three chipset options, including Intel's Core Ultra 5 235HX CPU, Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, and Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. It supports up to a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. All models support up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 Gen5 SSD storage.

Connectivity options for the latest Alienware laptops include two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a global headset jack, power/DC-in, two USB Type-C ports (one with Thunderbolt 4.0, DP 2.1; one with DP 2.0), an RJ-45 jack and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptops feature up to an 8-megapixel UHD webcam and AlienFX keyboard, including a multi-gesture touchpad. The Area-51 laptops are backed by 96Wh batteries, while the 16X Aurora model gets a 90Wh cell.

Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus Features

The Dell 14 Plus is available in multiple screen options, including a 14-inch non-touch, full-HD+ (1920x1200) anti-glare screen with 60Hz, a 14-inch touch-supported full-HD+ glossy display, a 14-inch non-touch 90Hz QHD+ (2560x1600) display and a 14-inch non-touch 120Hz QHD+ screen. All variants support a 300 nits brightness level and Dolby Vision technology.

Dell 16 Plus comes with a 16-inch non-touch full-HD+ 60Hz anti-glare display. It is also available in a 16-inch non-touch QHD+ 120Hz screen variant as well as a 16-inch touch-supported full-HD+ 60Hz glossy screen.

The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus sports a 14-inch touch-supported full-HD+ 60Hz display with Active Pen support. All variants are available in two CPU options — AMD Ryzen AI 5H 340 and AMD Ryzen AI 7H 350 CPUs. They are paired with an AMD Radeon 840M or an AMD Radeon 860M GPU. The Dell Plus AI models support up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The refreshed Dell Plus AI laptops are equipped with backlit keyboards with a fingerprint reader. They pack a 64Wh battery and support 65W fast charging. The laptops feature two HDMI 1.4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a hybrid headset jack.