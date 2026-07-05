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Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Asus TUF A15 (2026), Lenovo LOQ and More

Here are some of the best gaming laptops currently available in India under Rs. 80,000.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2026 12:00 IST
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Asus TUF A15 (2026), Lenovo LOQ and More

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo LOQ is a great option to consider under Rs. 80,000

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Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 7 is currently listed for Rs. 75,168 on Amazon
  • All laptops feature a 144Hz display for smooth visuals
  • Shoppers can also consider MSI Thin 15, Lenovo LOQ and more
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In the last few years, gaming laptops have become increasingly accessible in India. Once reserved for premium machines, dedicated GPUs, high-refresh-rate displays, and fast SSDs have become commonplace under Rs. 80,000. Even as the prices of memory components skyrocket, you can still find some great laptops that are more than capable of handling popular esports titles and modern AAA games in this price bracket. Although you may not find models with the latest RTX 50-series graphics or OLED panels, these devices can still handle games at 1080p with respectable settings.

So, if you're looking for a gaming laptop without stretching your budget, here are some of the best options currently available in India under Rs. 80,000.

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Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2026)

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 continues to be one of the strongest all-rounders in the sub-Rs. 80,000 category. The 2026 edition of the laptop pairs AMD's Ryzen 7 170 processors with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU featuring 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It also ships with Windows 11 Home and a backlit keyboard.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS, 144Hz
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • Battery: 48Wh

Asus TUF Gaming A15 Price in India

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 is currently available for around Rs. 76,800 on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 is powered by Intel's Core 7 240H processor and paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD. There is also a backlit keyboard along with dual-fan cooling to keep thermals in check. It is backed by a 57Wh battery pack.

Acer Aspire 7 Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS, 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core 7 240H
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB)
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 57Wh

Acer Aspire 7 Price in India

The Acer Aspire 7 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs. 75,168.

Lenovo LOQ

Lenovo's LOQ lineup targets laptop gaming on a budget. This variant is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 7235HS processor alongside Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Like other gaming laptops in this price bracket, the Lenovo LOQ also ships with a backlit keyboard. It is backed by a 60Wh battery.

Lenovo LOQ Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS, 144Hz
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB)
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 60Wh

Lenovo LOQ Price in India

The Lenovo LOQ is currently available for around Rs. 73,990 on Amazon.

MSI Thin 15

Gaming laptops don't always have to be bulky, and if that's exactly what you are looking for, then the MSI Thin 15 is worth considering. It features Intel's Core i5-13420H processor alongside Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. While it prioritises portability over aggressive cooling, the laptop has a relatively large 52.5Wh battery capacity.

MSI Thin 15 Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS, 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB)
  • Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 53.5Wh

MSI Thin 15 Price in India

The MSI Thin 15 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 79,900.

Acer Aspire ALG

Rounding off the list is the Acer Aspire ALG. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU featuring 6GB VRAM. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. For efficient thermal management, there's a dual-fan cooling solution. On the battery front, the Acer Aspire ALG packs a 54Wh battery.

Acer Aspire ALG Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS, 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB)
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: 54Wh

Acer Aspire ALG Price in India

The Acer Aspire ALG is currently priced at around Rs. 79,990.

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Further reading: Lenovo, Acer, Asus, MSI, Gaming Laptops
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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