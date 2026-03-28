Laser printers with faster speeds and lower cost per page are widely preferred in India for high-volume document printing. Prominent brands like HP, Canon, and Brother are currently selling a range of laser printers across different price segments. When purchasing a printer, it is important to look for basic features like connectivity options, toner cartridge lifespan, print speed, supported paper sizes, and the overall size and weight of the machine. If you're looking for a laser printer under Rs. 35,000, here are some of the best options currently available in India.

The list includes HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw, HP Laser MFP 355sdnw, Canon Image Class MF264DW, HP Colour Laser 150nw and Brother HL-L3220CDW. Each model is different in features and printing speed, so it's worth comparing their prices, specifications, and features to find the best one that matches your needs.

HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw

The first one in the list is HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw. This wireless monochrome laser printer from HP has a printing speed of up to 35 pages per minute. This all-in-one model with model number W1A24A can be used for different functions, such as printing, copying, and scanning. It can be used for faxing and email printing as well.

The HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw weighs around 17.1 kilograms. The printer offers Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options. Users can print from mobile devices through the compatible apps. It supports automatic duplex printing, allowing users to cut their paper usage in half.

HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw Price in India

The HP Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw is priced at Rs. 28,899. It is currently available in India through Amazon in Black and White colours.

HP Laser MFP 355sdnw

The HP Laser MFP 355sdnw is another monochrome multifunction laser printer offered by HP in India. This model is suitable for office use and has print, copy, and scan capabilities. You can print at a speed of up to 33 pages per minute (A4) in this model with a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. Like the Laserjet Pro Mfp M329Dw, the HP Laser MFP 355sdnw also offers automatic duplex printing. It is claimed to offer a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages.

For connectivity, the HP Laser MFP 355sdnw has USB 2.0, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. It also offers mobile printing support via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and Wi-Fi Direct. The printer houses a 40-sheet automatic document feeder and a 250-sheet input tray. You can also find a 100-sheet output tray in this model. It supports multiple paper sizes, including A4, A5, B5, and custom dimensions. The printer is powered by a 600MHz processor and carries 256MB DDR3 memory. It works with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.

HP Laser MFP 355sdnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 355sdnw is priced at Rs. 30,400. It is listed on Amazon in a White shade.

Canon Image Class MF264DW

The next one in our pick is the Canon ImageCLASS MF264dw. This multifunction monochrome laser printer, designed for both home and office use, allows users to avail print, scan, and copy functions. It features an automatic document feeder (ADF). For monochrome output, this model offers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute. The print speed is capped at around 28ppm for A4 documents. It supports automatic duplex printing.

Canon Image Class MF264DW

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Canon Image Class MF264DW uses UFR II LT and PCL print languages. It offers Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux. It is advertised to offer a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages.

Canon Image Class MF264DW Price in India

The Canon Image Class MF264DW is priced at Rs. 34,490 in India. It is available in a Black shade.

HP Colour Laser 150nw

If you had been looking for a printer with wireless capabilities for home and small office uses, then you must check out this HP Colour Laser 150nw. This HP colour laser printer offers print speeds of up to 18 pages per minute in black and 4 pages per minute in colour (A4). You can print different media sizes, including A4, A5, A6, and B5. It supports different paper types like plain, glossy, and labels.

For connectivity, the HP Colour Laser 150nw offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB 2.0, letting users print directly from smartphones, tablets, and computers. You can also handle it via the HP Smart app. The printer has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It supports a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages.

HP Colour Laser 150nw Price in India

HP Colour Laser 150nw costs Rs. 29,999, and it is available on Amazon in a white finish.

Brother HL-L3220CDW

The Brother HL-L3220CDW is the last option in our list. This colour laser LED printer offers both colour and monochrome output. Users can avail a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute for both colour and black-and-white documents. The printer delivers up to 2400dpi output. You can avail automatic duplex printing in this model. It has 256MB of memory and an LCD panel for controls.

In terms of connectivity, Brother HL-L3220CDW supports USB 2.0, Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct. It is compatible with several operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS devices. The printer sports a 250-sheet input tray. It supports a wide range of paper sizes, including A4, Letter, Legal, and envelopes. It supports papers with a maximum paper thickness of up to 163 GSM. It is bundled with toner cartridges (TN269 series) and a DR269CL drum unit.

Brother HL-L3220CDW Price in India

The Brother HL-L3220CDW is selling for Rs. 33,709 on Amazon. It is available in a white shade.