Best Wireless Laser Printers With Wi-Fi and Mobile Printing

Be it a household with school and college-going children or office spaces, printers have become an important productivity device. It is a solid investment that serves for years, and helps people print quick copies of assignments, project reports, or their vacation itinerary. Even among all kinds of printers, laser printers with Wi-Fi and mobile printing features offer high-speed performance, long-term cost-efficiency, and text clarity. These machines not only allow users to connect their PCs and laptops via a local network, but also let users get one-tap printouts using a smartphone.

Given their high utility role, many today are looking for a laser printer that offers the best value for money. Brands such as HP, Canon, and Brother have emerged as strong players in this space, offering some of the most feature-rich and cost-effective options.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw

The HP 323sdnw is one of the best laser printers that individuals can opt for. Priced at Rs. 24,499, it is an auto-duplex Wi-Fi-enabled printer that can print, scan, and copy documents. It eliminates the need to connect your device with a cable every time you need to print. Additionally, it also supports printing via smartphones and tablets. Its automatic document feeder is also capable of two-sided printing.

It features an LCD panel that delivers a printing speed of 30 pages per minute. The HP 323sdnw comes with 256MB of memory and is capable of monochrome printing, which serves a wide range of functionalities. The device also sports a 250-sheet input tray and an output tray with a capacity of 100 sheets.

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw Price in India

The HP 323sdnw is priced at Rs. 24,499 in India. You can get this model through Amazon in a Black colourway.

HP Laser MFP 323d

Another good option when it comes to laser printers is the HP 323d. Capable of printing, scanning, and copying, the auto-duplex Wi-Fi printer supports multiple paper sizes and can print in black and white. Similar to HP 323sdnw, it has a printing speed of up to 30 pages per minute. It has a duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages and is ideal for those with a monthly volume of 300 to 2,300 pages.

The input tray can handle 250 sheets with ease, and the output tray can hold a maximum of 100 sheets. The HP 323d laser printer offers a print quality of up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi. Coming to print support, the printer works with A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), oficio, envelopes (DL, C5), and more.

HP Laser MFP 323d Price in India

The HP 323d laser printer is priced at Rs. 19,499 on Amazon. It is available in a single black colourway.

Brother HL-L2440DW

For those looking at a laser printer at a slightly lower price, the Brother HL-L2440DW comes as a good option. The print-only printer is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, as well as Android and iOS on the smartphone side. The monochrome printer has a maximum printing speed of 30 pages per minutes and a maximum resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi. The laser printer is priced at Rs. 13,399 on Amazon.

HP Laser 303dw

The HP 303dw is another popular wireless printer with a print-only function. The duplex monochrome laser printer has a maximum printing speed of 30 pages per minute, and offers two-side printing feature. It includes 256MB of memory, one toner cartridge, and an imaging drum. The input tray can handle up to 250 sheets, and the output tray can carry up to 100 sheets.

You can use it for all standard media sizes like A4, A5, A6, No.10/C5/DL/B5 Env, B5(JIS), B6 (JIS) and more. The laser printer's control panel features four lights for toner, power, Wi-Fi, and status, as well as three buttons.

HP Laser 303dw Price in India

The HP 303dw is priced at Rs. 15,999 on Amazon. It is available in a single black colourway.

Canon imageCLASS LBP243dw

The Canon imageCLASS LBP243dw is a monochrome laser beam printer with print speeds of up to 36 pages per minute (A4) and 37 pages per minute (Letter). It features Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n and USB 2.0 connectivity and supports automatic duplex printing. For duplex printing, the machine offers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute (A4) and 31 sheets per minute (Letter). It includes a 250-sheet cassette and a 100-sheet tray as standard.

FAQs

1. What is the difference between toner and ink?

Laser printers use toner, which is a dry, plastic-based powder, whereas inkjet printers use liquid ink that can dry out if not used regularly.

2. Why do laser printers print faster than inkjets?

Laser printers process an entire page at once using a drum and light, rather than moving a print head back and forth across the paper line by line.

3. Do laser printers print in colour?

Yes, while many are monochrome (black-and-white only), colour laser printers use four separate toner cartridges: Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black (CMYK).

4. Can toner cartridges dry out if I don't use them for a long time?

No, because toner is a dry powder, it doesn't evaporate or clog like liquid ink, making it ideal for users who only print occasionally.

5. What does "ppm" mean on a laser printer box?

PPM stands for Pages Per Minute, which tells you the maximum speed the printer can output standard text documents.