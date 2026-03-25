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Best Smartwatches with WhatsApp Calling and Messages in India

Not all watches handle WhatsApp the same way.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 March 2026 22:31 IST
Best Smartwatches with WhatsApp Calling and Messages in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was launched in July 2025

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Highlights
  • Samsung Watch 8 series supports WhatsApp messaging and calls
  • Apple Watch Series 11 offers messaging with call alerts only
  • Garmin Forerunner 570 adds WhatsApp messaging via Connect IQ
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Smartwatches today are no longer just about fitness tracking. Many now let you stay connected without constantly reaching for your phone, especially with apps like WhatsApp. That said, not all watches handle WhatsApp the same way. Some let you reply to messages, others go a step further with calling support, while a few still limit you to basic alerts. In this list, we look at the best smartwatches in India that offer WhatsApp messaging and calling features, and what you can actually expect from each of them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series

Both Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic support full WhatsApp messaging through the Wear OS app, allowing you to read chats, reply, and send voice notes. You can also receive and answer WhatsApp calls on the watch. However, starting WhatsApp calls directly from the watch is not consistently supported and may depend on the app version or require initiating the call from your phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series features Super AMOLED displays with up to 3,000 nits brightness and Sapphire glass protection. The Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminium variants, while the Watch 8 Classic has a 46mm stainless steel build. All models offer an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H durability. They are powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset with 2GB RAM and up to 64GB storage, and run One UI 8 Watch. Health features include heart rate, ECG, sleep, stress, and blood pressure monitoring. The series includes batteries up to 445mAh capacity.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 1.34-inch (438×438), 1.47-inch (480×480), Super AMOLED, 327ppi, 3,000 nits, Sapphire glass
  • Build: 40mm/44mm aluminium, 46mm stainless steel (Classic), IP68, MIL-STD-810H
  • Chipset: Exynos W1000
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB (Watch 8), 64GB (Classic)
  • OS: One UI 8 Watch
  • Health: Heart rate, ECG, sleep, stress, AGES Index, BP, fall detection, body composition
  • Battery: 325mAh (40mm), 435mAh (44mm), 445mAh (Classic)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Price in India

At launch, the Galaxy Watch 8 starts at Rs. 32,999 in India, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic begins at Rs. 46,999.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple allows you to use WhatsApp for messaging on the Watch Ultra 3, so you can read chats, reply, and even send voice notes right from your wrist. But when it comes to calls, it is limited. You will only see WhatsApp call notifications, and you can't really make or handle those calls directly on the watch.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features an LTPO3 wide-angle OLED always-on display with thinner bezels and a larger active screen area, along with new 5G connectivity. It is claimed to offer up to 42 hours of battery life, extendable to 72 hours in Low Power mode, with fast charging that delivers up to 12 hours of use in 15 minutes. The watch also adds two-way satellite communication for emergency SOS, messaging, and location sharing without network coverage, alongside new sleep score tracking and hypertension notifications.

Key Specifications

  • Display: LTPO3 wide-angle OLED
  • Connectivity: 5G, two-way satellite communication
  • Safety: Emergency SOS, messaging and location via satellite, crash and fall detection
  • Health: Sleep score, hypertension notifications
  • Features: Redesigned Workout app
  • Battery: Up to 42 hours (standard), 72 hours (Low Power)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Price in India

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India starts at Rs. 89,900 for models with Alpine, Trail, or Ocean bands, while the Titanium Milanese Loop variant is priced at Rs. 1,04,900.

Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 supports WhatsApp messaging through the official app, so you can read chats, reply, and send voice notes directly from the watch. However, WhatsApp calling is still limited, as you can only see incoming call alerts and cannot make or handle calls directly on the watch.

The Apple Watch Series 11 features 5G connectivity and runs on watchOS 26. It uses strengthened Ion-X glass with a ceramic coating for improved durability and is built from 100 percent recycled titanium and aluminium. The watch is said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life with fast charging and supports live translation. Health features include ECG, irregular rhythm alerts, a new sleep score system, and hypertension notifications that analyse heart data over time and alert users if irregular patterns are detected.

Key Specifications

  • Display: Ion-X strengthened glass, ceramic coating, 2× scratch resistance
  • Build: 100% recycled titanium and aluminium
  • Connectivity & OS: 5G, watchOS 26
  • Features: Live translation
  • Health: ECG, irregular rhythm alerts, sleep score, hypertension notifications (optical sensor, 30-day analysis)
  • Battery: Up to 24 hours, fast charging

Apple Watch Series 11 Price in India

The Apple Watch Series 11 price in India starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm GPS model, while the 46mm GPS variant starts at Rs. 49,900.

Google Pixel Watch 4

The Google Pixel Watch 4 lets you use WhatsApp to read and reply to messages, including voice replies, directly from the watch. While you can handle incoming WhatsApp calls, starting a call from the watch itself is not always supported.

The Pixel Watch 4 comes with an Actua 360 always-on display with up to 3,000 nits brightness and thinner bezels. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and runs Material 3 UI with Gemini support. It offers over 40 workout modes, real-time tracking, and safety features like Loss of Pulse and fall detection. Health tracking includes ECG, SpO2, HRV, and breathing rate. It supports GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE, with up to 45 hours of claimed battery life and fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: Actua 360 always-on, up to 3,000 nits
  • Chipset: Snapdragon W5 Gen 2
  • Software & AI: Material 3 UI, Gemini, smart replies
  • Fitness & Safety: 40+ modes, real-time stats, custom plans, Loss of Pulse, fall detection
  • Health: ECG, SpO2, HRV, breathing rate
  • Connectivity: Dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi, LTE
  • Battery: Up to 30 hours (41mm), 45 hours (45mm)

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price in India

The Google Pixel Watch 4 starts in India at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm Wi-Fi model, while the larger 45mm variant is priced at Rs. 43,900.

Garmin Forerunner 570

Garmin Forerunner 570 was among one of the Garmin watches which recently received support for WhatsApp. The feature allows users to view and respond to messages directly from the watch through Garmin's Connect IQ app, when paired with a smartphone.

The Garmin Forerunner 570 has an AMOLED always-on display, an aluminium bezel, and comes in 42mm and 47mm sizes. It supports Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi, and multi-band GPS systems, including GLONASS and Galileo. The smartwatch offers health tracking such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and respiratory rate, along with 5ATM water resistance, a built-in speaker, and a microphone. It is said to deliver up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours in GPS mode.

Key Specifications

  • Display: AMOLED always-on
  • Build: Aluminium bezel, 42mm and 47mm sizes, 5ATM water resistance
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, heat sensor
  • Navigation: Multi-band GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS
  • Health: Heart rate, SpO2, stress, respiratory rate, sleep tracking
  • Features: Built-in speaker and microphone
  • Battery: Up to 11 days (smartwatch), 18 hours (GPS)

Garmin Forerunner 570 Price in India

In India, the Garmin Forerunner 570 comes with a price tag of Rs. 66,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Rotating bezel gives an impeccable look to the smartwatch
  • Bright display and solid design
  • Physical buttons are useful
  • Plenty of health-tracking features
  • One UI is neat
  • Gemini support works well
  • Bad
  • Still slightly heavier for a traditional smartwatch
  • Display looks small on this chunky watch
  • Some advanced functionalities are limited to Samsung phone users
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review
Strap Colour Black, White
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Smartwatches in India with WhatsApp Support, WhatsApp, Samsung, Apple, Google, Garmin
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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