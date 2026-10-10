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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has listed the MacBook Neo at a discounted price of Rs. 68,390.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 17:42 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has listed MacBook Neo at a discounted price

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 1,10,000 on your next laptop
  • MacBook Neo was recently launched in India
  • HP Omnibook 3 features a Snapdragon processor
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 commenced on October 8. The sale event is offering various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at relatively low prices. Similarly, you can also purchase a new laptop from brands like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, or Asus under Rs. 75,000. You can also get an instant discount with an SBI credit or debit card and Amazon Pay credit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

Upgrading or buying a new laptop is becoming more difficult as prices have been increasing repeatedly in recent times. Hence, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the best opportunity to customers who are looking to purchase a new laptop or upgrade their current device by listing various models at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, you can get an exchange bonus on top of the value of your old laptop if you plan to exchange your old device.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the MacBook Neo at a discounted price of Rs. 68,390. The laptop recently saw a notable price hike and currently retails at Rs. 79,990 for the base 256GB storage model. Similarly, you can save up to Rs. 1,10,000 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, which is listed with a direct price cut from Rs. 1,85,790, now available at Rs. 75,990. You can also avail cashback and bank offers on this figure.

Here is the list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 75,000 that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The deals mentioned below do not account for the additional offers and only include the direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail instant cashback, bank discounts, and exchange bonus at checkout to maximise your savings. While you decide which laptop you wish to buy, you can check out the best deals on QLED and Mini-LED TVs and offers on smartphones under Rs. 80,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
MacBook Neo Rs. 79,900 Rs. 68,390 Buy Now
HP 15 With Intel Core 5 Processor Rs. 69,629 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,85,790 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 With Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor Rs. 1,09,227 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Rs. 1,59,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
HP Omnibook 3 With Snapdragon X Processor Rs. 99,637 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V15 With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor Rs. 81,000 Rs. 69,490 Buy Now
Acer ALG With Intel Core 5 Processor Rs. 99,999 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now
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HP 15-DB0076NR Laptop

HP 15-DB0076NR Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 500GB
SSD No
Weight 2.04 kg
Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
Graphics AMD Radeon 530 Graphics
Weight 2.20 kg
HP OmniBook 3 Laptop

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good everyday performance
  • Anti-glare display
  • Decent speakers and webcam
  • Bad
  • Display quality is sub-par
  • Design feels a bit underwhelming
Read detailed HP OmniBook 3 review
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon, MacBook Neo, Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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