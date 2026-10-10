Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 commenced on October 8. The sale event is offering various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at relatively low prices. Similarly, you can also purchase a new laptop from brands like Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, or Asus under Rs. 75,000. You can also get an instant discount with an SBI credit or debit card and Amazon Pay credit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

Upgrading or buying a new laptop is becoming more difficult as prices have been increasing repeatedly in recent times. Hence, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the best opportunity to customers who are looking to purchase a new laptop or upgrade their current device by listing various models at relatively low prices. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. Similarly, you can get an exchange bonus on top of the value of your old laptop if you plan to exchange your old device.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering the MacBook Neo at a discounted price of Rs. 68,390. The laptop recently saw a notable price hike and currently retails at Rs. 79,990 for the base 256GB storage model. Similarly, you can save up to Rs. 1,10,000 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, which is listed with a direct price cut from Rs. 1,85,790, now available at Rs. 75,990. You can also avail cashback and bank offers on this figure.

Here is the list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 75,000 that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The deals mentioned below do not account for the additional offers and only include the direct price cuts. Hence, you can avail instant cashback, bank discounts, and exchange bonus at checkout to maximise your savings. While you decide which laptop you wish to buy, you can check out the best deals on QLED and Mini-LED TVs and offers on smartphones under Rs. 80,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 75,000

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